Former Argentina star Esteban Cambiasso analyses the Finalissima against Italy – interview

Born in Argentina but revered in Italy, no one is better placed to assess Wednesday's Finalissima at Wembley Stadium than Esteban Cambiasso.

An all-action midfielder during his career, Cambiasso earned 52 caps for Argentina but made his name in Europe during a decade in Italy with Inter, his finest hour coming when he helped the Nerazzurri to UEFA Champions League glory in 2010.

Esteban Cambiasso after winning the 2010 UEFA Champions League final with Inter Getty Images

On his excitement about the inaugural Finalissima

It's a very new and important match. It's an unusual final for me because my two countries play against each other; the one I was born in and the one I chose to live and have my children in. So, for me and my family it's a very special match. The situation of each team is different. Argentina have the big hope of playing a great World Cup, which could be Messi's last, and it has been years since Argentina won the competition. On the other hand, we're still sad Italy didn't qualify for the World Cup.

On the idea of having the two continental champions face off in a one-off game

It's a great idea. There have always been match-ups between European and South American teams in the past – not between national teams but between club sides in the historic Intercontinental Cup. It would have been better if Italy had qualified for the World Cup. It's incredible to think that the European champions won't take part in the World Cup – it's very odd.

On how meaningful it is to play the match at Wembley Stadium

These big stadiums generate a different kind of motivation. It's a different experience. Italy return to the one where they won UEFA EURO 2020, Argentina will have the desire to win the World Cup. But I'm sure the stadium does play an important part in such a big match.

On what Lionel Scaloni has done to turn Argentina into Copa América champions

I don't think it's just one thing. He has done a great job with amazing players and he knew the perfect moment to attack. The final against Brazil, on Brazilian soil, proves it. Argentina have been playing very well, and they have built a great team. Training encapsulates many things. Those who don't know much believe players work on the physical side, the psychological side or the environment, but you train to coordinate all these aspects to achieve a good result.

On Lionel Messi and how he has changed his game

I would imagine that he's very excited about the game. As I said, Argentina winning the Copa América gave a major boost to everyone, it gave a lot of confidence to the team. So, I hope they find their form – they still have a few months to find it before the World Cup. Hopefully, Lionel and the lads will be in full flow before the big kick-off. We've all had to change our style throughout our careers – you get older, team-mates change. The one thing that has not changed is his quality and his ability to make the difference, because he still has the ability to change a game. But Argentina are still continuously producing talented players; every time we think no new players are being produced, a real gem pops up.

On Italy's highs and low in recent years

It's tough to analyse what's going on with Italy. After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, they played really well at the EUROs. They deserved to win it and the future looked good at that time. However, they suffered another setback and are out of the World Cup once again, so there's a feeling that all that progress has meant nothing. They'll have to sit down and analyse their situation, not just in terms of the national team but Italian football in general, to really understand why.