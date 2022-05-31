2021/22 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season
Tuesday 31 May 2022
UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, with players from Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all represented.
The team was selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel based on performances in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.
Goalkeeper
Thiabult Courtois (Real Madrid)
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
Midfielders
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Fabinho (Liverpool)
Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
Forwards
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)