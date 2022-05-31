UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season: Karim Benzema tops Technical Observer selection

Tuesday 31 May 2022

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have selected their top ten goals of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season – and now you can vote for your favourite!

Champions League top ten goals of the season

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Karim Benzema's powerful header away to Chelsea impressing the most to win Goal of the Season.

Benzema's strike was his first in a memorable hat-trick at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals – and one of his 15 in the competition this term as the France striker was crowned top scorer.

Team-mate Vinícius Júnior's solo effort at Shakhtar Donetsk earned him the runner-up spot, while Kylian Mbappé came third for his superb late goal for Paris at home to Madrid in the round of 16.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Season

1 Karim Benzema (Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid) – Quarter-final first leg, 06/04/2022

2 Vinícius Júnior (Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid) – Group stage, 19/10/2021

3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris 1-0 Real Madrid) – Round of 16 first leg, 15/02/2022

4 Robert Lewandowski (Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Bayern) – Group stage, 23/11/2021

5 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid 2-0 Inter) – Group stage, 07/12/2021

6 Alex Telles (Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal) – Group stage, 29/09/2021

7 Sébastien Thill (Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff) – Group stage, 28/09/2021

8 Rodrygo (Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea) – Quarter-final second leg, 12/04/2022

9 Lionel Messi (Paris 2-0 Manchester City) – Group stage, 28/09/2021

10 Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool 2-0 Porto) – Group stage, 24/11/2021

Fans' vote: Goal of 2021/22 Champions League

