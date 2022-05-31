Vinícius Júnior named 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have named Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old Brazil winger capped a breakthrough season with the only goal against Liverpool in the Stade de France final, burying Federico Valverde's cross-shot at the far post in the 59th minute. It was his fourth strike of the Champions League campaign, to go with six assists – a figure bettered only by Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

The bulk of those assists set up goals for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season Karim Benzema, as the duo forged an effective partnership.

Vinícius Júnior: All his goals and assists this season

While Benzema provided power and predatory instincts, Vinícius Júnior shone with his pace, quick feet and creative flair, best highlighted by his sensational solo goal in the 5-0 group stage win at Shakhtar Donetsk.

"The toughest thing in football is to score," said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after the final in Paris. "You need to take your time, be cold-blooded, and that's what Vinícius has done over the course of this season. Today, he put the cherry on top of a brilliant season."