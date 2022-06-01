Argentina's Lionel Messi named official Finalissima Player of the Match
Wednesday 1 June 2022
Argentina's Lionel Messi has been named Player of the Match for the 2022 Finalissima.
Argentina forward Lionel Messi has been named Player of the Match following his side's 3-0 win against Italy in the 2022 Finalissima in London.
The 34-year-old was chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer panel, who gave Messi credit for an extraordinary all-round performance: "He controlled the game from the start to finish. He showed great skill to lay on the assist for Lautaro Martínez, provided key passes for his team-mates and was unlucky not to score himself. He has put in a masterclass performance for the Wembley crowd. It was a joy to watch."