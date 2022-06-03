Thiago Alcántara tops fan vote for best goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

Thiago Alcántara's sweetly-struck piledriver for Liverpool against Porto on Matchday 5 has been voted goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League in a fan poll.

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Karim Benzema's powerful header for Real Madrid at Chelsea in the quarter-finals topped the expert list, but was pushed into fourth among supporters by Lionel Messi's first goal for Paris and Alex Telles's volley for Manchester United against Villarreal.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

1 Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool 2-0 Porto) – Group stage, 24/11/2021 (10th in official list)

2 Lionel Messi (Paris 2-0 Manchester City) – Group stage, 28/09/2021 (9th)

3 Alex Telles (Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal) – Group stage, 29/09/2021 (6th)