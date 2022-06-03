Portugal vs Switzerland Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Portugal and Switzerland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 5 June.

When : Sunday 5 June (20:45 CET kick-off) Where : Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon What : UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture How to follow : Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Portugal: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes, João Moutinho, Otávio; Rafael Leão, André Silva, Bernardo Silva

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer, Elvedi, Schär, Rodríguez; Sow, Freuler, Xhaka, Vargas; Embolo, Okafor

Portugal (most recent match first): DWWLDW

Switzerland (most recent match first): LDLWDW

Group A2 so far

02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal

02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.