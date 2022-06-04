Austria vs Denmark Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Saturday 4 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between Austria and Denmark.
Austria and Denmark meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Monday 6 June.
Austria vs Denmark at a glance
When: Monday 6 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Austria vs Denmark on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Predicted line-ups
Austria: Lindner; Wöber, Alaba, Trauner, Lainer; Schlager, Laimer, Sabitzer, Seiwald; Arnautovic, Baumgartner
Denmark: Schmeichel; Nelsson, Vestergaard, Anderson; Mæhle, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Damsgaard; Eriksen, Cornelius, Skov-Olsen
Form guide
Austria (most recent match first): WDLWWL
Denmark (most recent match first): WWLLWW
Group A1 so far
03/06: France 1-2 Denmark
03/06: Croatia 0-3 Austria
Expert prediction
Johannes Sturm, match reporter: Both teams started the competition with a bang on Friday night. Ralf Rangnick's Austria side pushed from the off against Croatia and were rewarded with a 3-0; the returning David Alaba will not exactly weaken them. Denmark will have noted that, but they are not exactly short of confidence themselves after coming from behind to win 2-1 in France. Will Andreas Cornelius start or will he look to reprise his role of super-sub?
What the coaches say
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.