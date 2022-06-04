Austria vs Denmark Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Austria and Denmark meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Monday 6 June.

Austria vs Denmark at a glance When: Monday 6 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna﻿

What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture

Where to watch Austria vs Denmark on TV

Highlights: Croatia 0-3 Austria

Predicted line-ups

Austria: Lindner; Wöber, Alaba, Trauner, Lainer; Schlager, Laimer, Sabitzer, Seiwald; Arnautovic, Baumgartner

Denmark: Schmeichel; Nelsson, Vestergaard, Anderson; Mæhle, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Damsgaard; Eriksen, Cornelius, Skov-Olsen

Form guide

Austria (most recent match first): WDLWWL

Denmark (most recent match first): WWLLWW

Highlights: France 1-2 Denmark

Group A1 so far

03/06: France 1-2 Denmark

03/06: Croatia 0-3 Austria

Expert prediction

Johannes Sturm, match reporter: Both teams started the competition with a bang on Friday night. Ralf Rangnick's Austria side pushed from the off against Croatia and were rewarded with a 3-0; the returning David Alaba will not exactly weaken them. Denmark will have noted that, but they are not exactly short of confidence themselves after coming from behind to win 2-1 in France. Will Andreas Cornelius start or will he look to reprise his role of super-sub?

What the coaches say

