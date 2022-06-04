Croatia vs France Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Saturday 4 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between Croatia and France.
Croatia and France meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Monday 6 June.
Croatia vs France at a glance
When: Monday 6 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Poljud, Split
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Croatia vs France on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Predicted line-ups
Croatia: Livaković; Juranović, Vida, Ćaleta-Car, Barišić; Brekalo, Brozović; Kovačić, Modrić, Oršić; Kramarić
France: Lloris; Koundé, Saliba, L. Hernández; Coman, Kanté, Tchouaméni, T. Hernández; Griezmann; Nkunku, Benzema
Form guide
Croatia (most recent match first): LWDWWD
France (most recent match first): LWWWWW
Group A1 so far
03/06: France 1-2 Denmark
03/06: Croatia 0-3 Austria
Expert prediction
Elvir Islamović, match reporter: Both teams come here after unexpected home losses against Austria and Denmark respectively. It was especially difficult for Croatia in Osijek where new Austria coach Ralf Rangnick taught Zlatko Dalić a painful lesson in their 3-0 success. I don't remember the last time I saw the Vatreni as confused as they appeared in the second half of that contest. France, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat in 90 minutes since November 2020 so both teams are looking for redemption in Split. Croatia have never defeated France – they have lost six times and had two draws – and after what I saw in Osijek it will be really difficult to stop that streak here, despite the fact that Kylian Mbappé probably won't play due to a knee injury.
What the camps say
Lovro Majer, Croatia midfielder: "We need to keep our heads up [after losing to Austria]. We all need to do better and I believe we will. It is interesting that France also lost. It's not over yet, we need to ... fix some things we did wrong."
Hugo Lloris, France captain: "[Friday's defeat] puts the brakes on our very good recent form and now we need to bounce back as a team and taste victory again."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.