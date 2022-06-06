UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Nations League: What to look out for on Matchday 2

Monday 6 June 2022

A World Cup final rematch and a reunion of old rivals are among the highlights in the second round of fixtures.

France's Antoine Griezmann and Croatia's Luka Modrić are set to meet again
France's Antoine Griezmann and Croatia's Luka Modrić are set to meet again AFP via Getty Images

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League has kicked off. The first matchday is done, with five more to come ahead of the final tournament in June 2023. UEFA.com picks out the big fixtures from the Matchday 2 encounters.

All the Nations League fixtures


Sunday 5 June 
Group A2: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain
Group A2: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland 
Group B4: Serbia 4-1 Slovenia 
Group B4: Sweden 1-2 Norway 
Group C2: Cyprus 0-0 Northern Ireland
Group C2: Kosovo 0-1 Greece
Group C4: Gibraltar 0-2 North Macedonia
Group C4: Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia
Group D2: San Marino 0-2 Malta

Monday 6 June
Group A1: Austria vs Denmark
Group A1: Croatia vs France
Group B2: Iceland vs Albania
Group B2: Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
Group C3: Belarus vs Azerbaijan
Group C3: Slovakia vs Kazakhstan
Group D1: Andorra vs Moldova
Group D1: Latvia vs Liechtenstein (18:00)

Tuesday 7 June
Group A3: Germany vs England
Group A3: Italy vs Hungary
Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania
Group B3: Finland vs Montenegro (18:00)
Group C1: Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg
Group C1: Lithuania vs Turkey

Wednesday 8 June
Group A4: Belgium vs Poland
Group A4: Wales vs Netherlands
Group B1: Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine
Group B1: Scotland vs Armenia

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

Croatia aiming to break duck against France

Highlights: Croatia 1-2 France

Croatia are happy to go toe to toe with anyone, but you sense there would have been a collective groan when they were paired with Les Bleus again in the Nations League. A certain Kylian Mbappé scored the winner last time the teams met, completing a French double after a 4-2 home success at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

France, of course, also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup final 4-2 against the Vatreni and Zlatko Dalić's men will have the full weight of history on their shoulders when these nations face off again in Split. Croatia have never beaten Les Bleus, with two draws the best they have mustered from the eight meetings since they first collided in 1998.

Germany out to settle old scores with England

Highlights: England 2-0 Germany

The Three Lions' 2-0 victory at Wembley Stadium in the round of 16 at UEFA EURO 2020 will be fresh in the minds of these nations, but if Germany were hoping the omens might be better when they line up on home soil at the Allianz Arena, they would be sorely mistaken.

The last time Munich was the venue for this famous rivalry, Sven-Göran Eriksson's visitors humbled the hosts 5-1, with Michael Owen's hat-trick the highlight of a stunning success. German legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said, "I'd never witnessed such a terrible defeat. This was a new Waterloo for us." It was also the first of three England wins from their last four away games against Germany – over to you, Hansi Flick.

Wales welcome Dutch diners to the top table

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

A weakened Wales side made a decent fist at their League A debut in Poland last week to kick off the current edition of the Nations League, but now they have secured World Cup qualification, it is their first home game at the highest echelon which has captured the imagination.

The Netherlands are the guests in Cardiff and Rob Page's charges will be eager to ensure they do not gorge themselves on the hosts' hospitality again – the Oranje have won all eight previous meetings and swatted Belgium aside on Friday. Having ended their 64-year wait to reach a World Cup, however, the Dragons ought to be flying high.

Further ahead?

Switzerland v Spain: The full EURO 2020 penalty shoot-out

• Switzerland versus Spain is the standout match-up from the opening tranche of Matchday 3 games. It is the first of a number of UEFA EURO 2020 rematches, though few had the drama of La Roja's 3-1 win on penalties in that St Petersburg quarter-final.

• Croatia and Denmark last met in the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup and two of the key protagonists should feature heavily again on Matchday 3. Kasper Schmeichel saved Luka Modrić's spot kick in the 116th minute to take the game to penalties last time around, though the Vatreni schemer turned the tables as his side won the eventual shoot-out.

Highlights: Italy 1-1 England (3-2 pens)

• Recent EURO encounters will be bubbling beneath the surface again when England and Italy come together for the first time since last summer's final, while Germany will be wary of Hungary after the Magyars came within six minutes of knocking them out in the group stage. Elsewhere, Wales versus Belgium evokes memories of one of the stellar matches from the 2016 finals.

Key dates

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022
Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022
Finals draw: tbc
Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023
Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023
Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

