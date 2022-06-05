Germany vs England Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Germany and England meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday 7 June.

Germany vs England at a glance When: Tuesday 7 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture

Where to watch Germany vs England on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible teams

Germany: Neuer; Raum, Süle, Rüdiger, Kehrer; Goretzka, Kimmich, Musiala; Havertz, Müller, Gnabry

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; James, Phillips, Rice, Saka; Sterling, Kane, Grealish

Highlights: Italy 1-1 Germany

Form guide

Germany (most recent match first): DDWWWW

England (most recent match first): LWWWWD

Group A3 so far

04/06: Italy 1-1 Germany

04/06: Hungary 1-0 England

Expert prediction

England vs Germany down the years

Philip Röber, match reporter: Germany vs England in Munich? It's been 21 years since the Three Lions recorded that stunning 5-1 victory in FIFA World Cup qualifying and, add to that the fresher defeat at EURO 2020 last summer, Germany have a point to prove. To win, both teams will have to show more of their potential compared to the Matchday 1 performances. Matches between these rivals rarely disappoint, so we should be in for a treat.

What the coaches say

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "The balance of finding out about new things and the consistency of the regular team; I have to look at whether I got that right [against Hungary]."

