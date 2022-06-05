UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Italy vs Hungary Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Sunday 5 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between Italy and Hungary.

Could Wilfried Gnonto be in line to start?
Could Wilfried Gnonto be in line to start? Getty Images

Italy and Hungary meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday 7 June.

Italy vs Hungary at a glance

When: Tuesday 7 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Orogel Stadium, Cesena
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Italy vs Hungary on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Watch highlights
See more

Form guide

Gnonto magic prompts Pellegrini goal

Italy (most recent match first): DLWLDD

Hungary (most recent match first): DDWWWL

Group A3 so far
04/06: Italy 1-1 Germany
04/06: Hungary 1-0 England

Highlights: Hungary 1-0 England

Expert prediction

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

