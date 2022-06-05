Italy vs Hungary Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Sunday 5 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between Italy and Hungary.
Italy and Hungary meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday 7 June.
Italy vs Hungary at a glance
When: Tuesday 7 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Orogel Stadium, Cesena
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Italy vs Hungary on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Italy (most recent match first): DLWLDD
Hungary (most recent match first): DDWWWL
Group A3 so far
04/06: Italy 1-1 Germany
04/06: Hungary 1-0 England
Expert prediction
To follow
What the coaches say
To follow
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.