Wales 1-0 Ukraine: Dragons seal last World Cup spot

Wales have reached the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958 after Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko headed in an own goal in their play-off final.

Key moments 12' Hennessey stops Yaremchuk shot

30' Zinchenko sees drive parried by Hennessey

34' Yarmolenko heads in Bale free-kick

49' Ramsey shoots wide from inside penalty area

55' Wales No1 thwarts Tsyhankov

76' Bushchan denies Bale from close range

84' Hennessey palms Dovbyk header away

Match in brief: Spirited Wales end 64-year exile

Oleksandr Petrakov's visitors had overpowered Scotland to win their semi-final on Wednesday, and their attacking vibrancy quietened an expectant home crowd during the early stages, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey producing a string of alert saves in slippery conditions.

The best of the opportunities Ukraine fashioned came when Roman Yaremchuk broke free inside the penalty area in the 12th minute, arrowing in a low shot that Hennessey recovered just in time to stop Andriy Yarmolenko capitalising on the rebound.

Hennessey kept out Oleksandr Zinchenko's fierce drive as Ukraine had four of the five first-half shots on target, and Wales coach Robert Page was clearly discussing tactical tweaks with his staff to stem the tide. The opening goal, though, was a stroke of luck rather than planning, Yarmolenko heading Gareth Bale's whipped free-kick from a dangerous position beyond Heorhiy Bushchan.

Aaron Ramsey and Viktor Tsyhankov exchanged chances early in the second half, the Wales stalwart shooting wide when well placed before Hennessey performed more heroics to keep out the midfielder's close-range finish with an outstretched leg.

Petrakov had his head in his hands on the sidelines, frustrated by a goalkeeper on inspired form. Bale went close with a shot inside the penalty area, then watched from the bench after being replaced as Hennessey sprung into action to palm a powerful header from the unmarked Artem Dovbyk away with five minutes remaining. Wales survived, reaching their first World Cup finals since they beat Israel in the play-offs in 1958.



Mark Pitman, Wales reporter

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had the game of his life when it mattered the most and Welsh football may never be quite the same again. Wales are heading to the World Cup for the first time in 64-years.Page and his squad have finally exorcised the ghosts of the last Wales team to compete on the world stage.

There have been some incredible atmospheres in Cardiff before but nothing that compares to what we have witnessed this evening. Ukraine had the better chances, but Wales took their chance, and they now head to Qatar.

Reaction

Key stats

Wales' 64-year wait to reach a World Cup tournament is the longest any nation has had to wait between finals appearances.

Page's side have lost only one of their last 10 international matches, winning five times.

They are the only nation to beat Ukraine during the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Dragons won this fixture for the first time in their history at the third time of asking, having drawn against these opponents twice.

The visitors had been on a nine-game unbeaten run since the start of the group stage, earning two of their six draws against FIFA World Cup holders France.

England (9) are the only team to have produced more goals from set-pieces than the seven Wales scored in qualifying.

World Cup fixtures 21 November: vs United States

25 November: vs Iran

29 November: vs England

Line-ups

Wales: Hennessey; C. Roberts, B. Davies, Rodon, N. Williams; Ampadu, Ramsey, Allen, James (Johnson 71); Moore, Bale (Wilson 83)

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko (Sydorchuk 70); Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi (Sharapenko 70), Zinchenko, Tsygankov (Mudryk 77); Yaremchuk (Dovbyk 77)