Wales vs Netherlands Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Monday 6 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Wales and Netherlands.
Wales and Netherlands meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Wednesday 8 June.
Wales vs Netherlands at a glance
When: Wednesday 8 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Wales vs Netherlands on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Predicted line-ups
Wales: Ward; Gunter, Mepham, Rodon; Norrington-Davies, Thomas, Morrell, Smith; Burns, Matondo; Wilson
Netherlands: Flekken; De Vrij, Van Dijk, De Ligt; Dumfries, Klaasen, De Jong, Koopmeiners; Berghuis; Bergwijn, Depay
Form guide
Wales (most recent match first): WLDWDW
Netherlands (most recent match first): WDWWDW
Expert prediction
Mark Pitman, match reporter
As in the narrow defeat by Poland when his youngsters impressed, Wales manager Robert Page is expected to revert to a more experimental side having watched his senior players achieve FIFA World Cup qualification on Sunday.
The Netherlands were exceptional against Belgium on Friday night in their 4-1 win, but Louis van Gaal is also likely to make a few tweaks to his starting line-up, with Mark Flekken potentially replacing Jasper Cillessen in goal. The Netherlands have won all eight previous games against Wales.
What the coaches say
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.