Wales vs Netherlands Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Wales and Netherlands meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Wednesday 8 June.

Wales vs Netherlands at a glance When: Wednesday 8 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture

Where to watch Wales vs Netherlands on TV

Predicted line-ups

Wales qualified for the FIFA World Cup on Sunday Getty Images

Wales: Ward; Gunter, Mepham, Rodon; Norrington-Davies, Thomas, Morrell, Smith; Burns, Matondo; Wilson

Netherlands: Flekken; De Vrij, Van Dijk, De Ligt; Dumfries, Klaasen, De Jong, Koopmeiners; Berghuis; Bergwijn, Depay

Form guide

Wales (most recent match first): WLDWDW

Netherlands (most recent match first): WDWWDW

Expert prediction

Mark Pitman, match reporter

As in the narrow defeat by Poland when his youngsters impressed, Wales manager Robert Page is expected to revert to a more experimental side having watched his senior players achieve FIFA World Cup qualification on Sunday.

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

The Netherlands were exceptional against Belgium on Friday night in their 4-1 win, but Louis van Gaal is also likely to make a few tweaks to his starting line-up, with Mark Flekken potentially replacing Jasper Cillessen in goal. The Netherlands have won all eight previous games against Wales.

What the coaches say

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NED Netherlands Playing now 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 POL Poland Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 WAL Wales Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 BEL Belgium Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0