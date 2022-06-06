France back at Under-17 EURO summit: At a glance

Tournament summary

Winners: France

Runners-up: Netherlands

Semi-finalists: Portugal, Serbia



Top scorers



Watch France lift Under-17 EURO trophy

Jovan Milošević (Serbia)﻿ 5

Jardell Kanga (Sweden) 4

Afonso Moreira (Portugal)﻿ 4

Jason van Duiven (Netherlands) 3

João Veloso (Portugal) 3

Mathys Tel (France) 3

Nelson Weiper (Germany) 3

Including qualifying



Dženan Pejčinović (Germany) 12

Jovan Milošević (Serbia)﻿ 10

Mateja Bubanj (Serbia) 8

José Rodrigues (Portugal) 8

Records

The Netherlands reached their eighth U17 EURO final, having previously shared the U17-era record (2002 onwards) of seven finals with Spain.

Saël Kumbedi's two goals in the decider made him the ninth different France player to score in the final tournament, one more than the previous record set by Germany in 2017 and equalled by the Netherlands in 2019.

The Netherlands equalled Spain's record of ten post-2002 U17 EURO semi-final appearances.

The Netherlands and Spain matched England's record of 14 post-2002 U17 EURO qualifications

Spain qualified for a record 29th time, including appearances in the former U16 Championship (1982–2001).

All the results/highlights

Group stage

Matchday 1

Highlights: Scotland 1-5 Portugal

Monday 16 May

Group A: Italy 2-3 Germany (Nes-Ziona)

Group B: France 6-1 Poland (Ramat Gan)

Group A: Israel 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Le-Zion)

Group B: Bulgaria 1-3 Netherlands (Lod)

Tuesday 17 May

Group C: Serbia 1-1 Belgium (Rishon Le-Zion)

Group D: Denmark 1-2 Sweden (Ramat Gan)

Group C: Turkey 0-2 Spain (Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Scotland 1-5 Portugal (Lod)

Matchday 2

Highlights: Portugal 4-2 Sweden

Thursday 19 May

Group A: Germany 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Le-Zion)

Group B: Netherlands 2-1 Poland ﻿(Lod)

Group A: Israel 0-1 Italy (Nes-Ziona)

Group B: ﻿France 4-0 Bulgaria (Ramat Gan)

Friday 20 May

Group C: Serbia 2-1 Turkey (Rishon Le-Zion)

Group D: Denmark 3-1 Scotland (Ramat Gan)

Group C: Spain 2-0 Belgium (Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Portugal 4-2 Sweden (Lod)

Matchday 3

Highlights: Netherlands 3-1 France

Sunday 22 May

Group B: Netherlands 3-1 France (Rishon Le-Zion)

Group B: Poland 1-1 Bulgaria (Nes-Ziona)

Group A: Luxembourg 0-1 Italy (Ramat Gan)

Group A: Germany 3-0 Israel (Lod)

Monday 23 May

Group C: Spain 1-1 Serbia (Rishon Le-Zion)

Group C: Belgium 3-1 Turkey (Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Portugal 1-3 Denmark (Ramat Gan)

Group D: Sweden 1-0 Scotland (Lod)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Highlights: Spain 1-2 Portugal

Wednesday 25 May

Germany 1-1, 3-4pens France (Rishon Le-Zion)

Netherlands 2-1 Italy (Netanya)

Thursday 26 May

Denmark 1-2 Serbia (Nes-Ziona)

Spain 1-2 Portugal (Netanya)

Semi-finals

Sunday 29 May

France 2-2, 6-5pens Portugal (Netanya)

Netherlands 2-2, 5-3pens Serbia (Netanya)



Final

Final highlights: France 2-1 Netherlands

Wednesday 1 June

France 2-1 Netherlands (Netanya)



Roll of honour

Under-17



2022: France (hosts: Israel)

2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)

2018: Netherlands (England)

2017: Spain (Croatia)

2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)

2015: France (Bulgaria)

2014: England (Malta)

2013: Russia (Slovakia)

2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)

2011: Netherlands (Serbia)

2010: England (Liechtenstein)

2009: Germany (Germany)

2008: Spain (Turkey)

2007: Spain (Belgium)

2006: Russia (Luxembourg)

2005: Turkey (Italy)

2004: France (France)

2003: Portugal (Portugal)

2002: Switzerland (Denmark)



Under-16



2001: Spain (hosts: England)

2000: Portugal (Israel)

1999: Spain (Czech Republic)

1998: Republic of Ireland (Scotland)

1997: Spain (Germany)

1996: Portugal (Austria)

1995: Portugal (Belgium)

1994: Turkey (Republic of Ireland)

1993: Poland (Turkey)

1992: Germany (Cyprus)

1991: Spain (Switzerland)

1990: Czechoslovakia (East Germany)

1989: Portugal (Denmark)

1988: Spain (Spain)

1987: not awarded (France) – Italy disqualified for fielding ineligible player

1986: Spain (Greece)

1985: Soviet Union (Hungary)

1984: West Germany (West Germany)

1982: Italy (Italy)



Titles (U17 only)



Watch the top five goals of 2019 U17 EURO

Netherlands 4

France 3

Spain 3

England 2

Portugal 2

Russia 2

Germany 1

Switzerland 1

Turkey 1

Titles (U17 & U16)



Spain 9

Portugal 6

Netherlands 4

France 3

Germany 3 (inc West Germany)

Russia 3 (inc Soviet Union)

England 2

Turkey 2

Czechoslovakia 1

Italy 1

Poland 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Switzerland 1

Final appearances (U17 only)



Netherlands 8

Spain 7

France 5

England 4

Germany 4

Italy 3

Portugal 2

Russia 2

Czech Republic 1

Switzerland 1

Turkey 1

Final appearances (U17 & U16)



Spain 15

Germany 8 (inc West Germany)

Netherlands 8

France 7

Italy 7

Portugal 7

Russia 5 (inc Soviet Union)

England 4

Czech Republic 3 (inc Czechoslovakia)

Poland 2

Turkey 2

Austria 1

Denmark 1

East Germany 1

Greece 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Switzerland 1

Yugoslavia 1

Semi-final appearances (U17 only)



Highlights: France 2-2 Portugal (6-5 pens)

Netherlands 11

Spain 10

England 9

France 8

Germany 7

Italy 5

Portugal 5

Turkey 4

Belgium 3

Russia 3

Switzerland 2

Austria 1

Croatia 1

Czech Republic 1

Denmark 1

Georgia 1

Poland 1

Scotland 1

Serbia 1

Slovakia 1

Sweden 1



Semi-final appearances (U17 & U16)



Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Serbia (5-3 pens)

Spain 21

France 15

Germany 15 (inc West Germany)

Portugal 13

England 11﻿

Netherlands 11

Italy 10

Russia 7 (inc Soviet Union)

Turkey 6

Czech Republic 5 (inc Czechoslovakia)

East Germany 4

Greece 4

Poland 4

Serbia 4 (inc Yugoslavia)

Austria 3

Belgium 3

Switzerland 3

Croatia 2

Denmark 2

Finland 1

Georgia 1

Israel 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Scotland 1

Slovakia 1

Sweden 1

Ukraine 1

Bold type includes 2022 final tournament. Italy figures do not include 1987. No tournaments were held in 1983, 2020 and 2021.