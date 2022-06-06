UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

France back at Under-17 EURO summit: At a glance

Monday 6 June 2022

France dethroned the Netherlands as the competition returned for the first time since 2019.

France overcame reigning champions the Netherlands in the 2022 final
France overcame reigning champions the Netherlands in the 2022 final ©Sportsfile

Tournament summary

Winners: France
Runners-up: Netherlands
Semi-finalists: Portugal, Serbia

Top scorers

Watch France lift Under-17 EURO trophy

Jovan Milošević (Serbia)﻿ 5
Jardell Kanga (Sweden) 4
Afonso Moreira (Portugal)﻿ 4
Jason van Duiven (Netherlands) 3
João Veloso (Portugal) 3
Mathys Tel (France) 3
Nelson Weiper (Germany) 3

Including qualifying

Dženan Pejčinović (Germany) 12
Jovan Milošević (Serbia)﻿ 10
Mateja Bubanj (Serbia) 8
José Rodrigues (Portugal) 8

Records

  • The Netherlands reached their eighth U17 EURO final, having previously shared the U17-era record (2002 onwards) of seven finals with Spain.
  • Saël Kumbedi's two goals in the decider made him the ninth different France player to score in the final tournament, one more than the previous record set by Germany in 2017 and equalled by the Netherlands in 2019.
  • The Netherlands equalled Spain's record of ten post-2002 U17 EURO semi-final appearances.
  • The Netherlands and Spain matched England's record of 14 post-2002 U17 EURO qualifications
  • Spain qualified for a record 29th time, including appearances in the former U16 Championship (1982–2001).

All the results/highlights

Group stage

Matchday 1

Highlights: Scotland 1-5 Portugal

Monday 16 May
Group A: Italy 2-3 Germany (Nes-Ziona)
Group B: France 6-1 Poland (Ramat Gan)
Group A: Israel 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group B: Bulgaria 1-3 Netherlands (Lod)

Tuesday 17 May
Group C: Serbia 1-1 Belgium (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group D: Denmark 1-2 Sweden (Ramat Gan)
Group C: Turkey 0-2 Spain (Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Scotland 1-5 Portugal (Lod)

Matchday 2

Highlights: Portugal 4-2 Sweden

Thursday 19 May
Group A: Germany 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group B: Netherlands 2-1 Poland ﻿(Lod)
Group A: Israel 0-1 Italy (Nes-Ziona)
Group B: ﻿France 4-0 Bulgaria (Ramat Gan)

Friday 20 May
Group C: Serbia 2-1 Turkey (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group D: Denmark 3-1 Scotland (Ramat Gan)
Group C: Spain 2-0 Belgium (Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Portugal 4-2 Sweden (Lod)

Matchday 3

Highlights: Netherlands 3-1 France

Sunday 22 May
Group B: Netherlands 3-1 France (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group B: Poland 1-1 Bulgaria (Nes-Ziona)
Group A: Luxembourg 0-1 Italy (Ramat Gan)
Group A: Germany 3-0 Israel (Lod)

Monday 23 May
Group C: Spain 1-1 Serbia (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group C: Belgium 3-1 Turkey (Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Portugal 1-3 Denmark (Ramat Gan)
Group D: Sweden 1-0 Scotland (Lod)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Highlights: Spain 1-2 Portugal

Wednesday 25 May
Germany 1-1, 3-4pens France (Rishon Le-Zion)
Netherlands 2-1 Italy (Netanya)

Thursday 26 May
Denmark 1-2 Serbia (Nes-Ziona)
Spain 1-2 Portugal (Netanya)

Semi-finals

Sunday 29 May
France 2-2, 6-5pens Portugal (Netanya)
Netherlands 2-2, 5-3pens Serbia (Netanya)

Final

Final highlights: France 2-1 Netherlands

Wednesday 1 June
France 2-1 Netherlands (Netanya)

Roll of honour

Under-17

2022: France (hosts: Israel)
2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Turkey)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Turkey (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)

Under-16

2001: Spain (hosts: England)
2000: Portugal (Israel)
1999: Spain (Czech Republic)
1998: Republic of Ireland (Scotland)
1997: Spain (Germany)
1996: Portugal (Austria)
1995: Portugal (Belgium)
1994: Turkey (Republic of Ireland)
1993: Poland (Turkey)
1992: Germany (Cyprus)
1991: Spain (Switzerland)
1990: Czechoslovakia (East Germany)
1989: Portugal (Denmark)
1988: Spain (Spain)
1987: not awarded (France) – Italy disqualified for fielding ineligible player
1986: Spain (Greece)
1985: Soviet Union (Hungary)
1984: West Germany (West Germany)
1982: Italy (Italy)

Titles (U17 only)

Watch the top five goals of 2019 U17 EURO

Netherlands 4
France 3
Spain 3
England 2
Portugal 2
Russia 2
Germany 1
Switzerland 1
Turkey 1

Titles (U17 & U16)

Spain 9
Portugal 6
Netherlands 4
France 3
Germany 3 (inc West Germany)
Russia 3 (inc Soviet Union)
England 2
Turkey 2
Czechoslovakia 1
Italy 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Switzerland 1

Final appearances (U17 only)

Netherlands 8
Spain 7
France 5
England 4
Germany 4
Italy 3
Portugal 2
Russia 2
Czech Republic 1
Switzerland 1
Turkey 1

Final appearances (U17 & U16)

Spain 15
Germany 8 (inc West Germany)
Netherlands 8
France 7
Italy 7
Portugal 7
Russia 5 (inc Soviet Union)
England 4
Czech Republic 3 (inc Czechoslovakia)
Poland 2
Turkey 2
Austria 1
Denmark 1
East Germany 1
Greece 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Switzerland 1
Yugoslavia 1

Semi-final appearances (U17 only)

Highlights: France 2-2 Portugal (6-5 pens)

Netherlands 11
Spain 10
England 9
France 8
Germany 7
Italy 5
Portugal 5
Turkey 4
Belgium 3
Russia 3
Switzerland 2
Austria 1
Croatia 1
Czech Republic 1
Denmark 1
Georgia 1
Poland 1
Scotland 1
Serbia 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1

Semi-final appearances (U17 & U16)

Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Serbia (5-3 pens)

Spain 21
France 15
Germany 15 (inc West Germany)
Portugal 13
England 11﻿
Netherlands 11
Italy 10
Russia 7 (inc Soviet Union)
Turkey 6
Czech Republic 5 (inc Czechoslovakia)
East Germany 4
Greece 4
Poland 4
Serbia 4 (inc Yugoslavia)
Austria 3
Belgium 3
Switzerland 3
Croatia 2
Denmark 2
Finland 1
Georgia 1
Israel 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Scotland 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1
Ukraine 1

Bold type includes 2022 final tournament. Italy figures do not include 1987. No tournaments were held in 1983, 2020 and 2021.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 6 June 2022

Selected for you

Highlights: France win U17 EURO
Live 01/06/2022

Highlights: France win U17 EURO

Saël Kumbedi struck twice as France rallied to claim their third U17 EURO crown.
U17 EURO top scorers
Live 26/05/2022

U17 EURO top scorers

Jovan Milošević finished as the final tournament's leading scorer.
Netherlands triumph: results, highlights
Live 19/05/2019

Netherlands triumph: results, highlights

The Netherlands came out on top after a busy fortnight of action in the Republic of Ireland.
France's Aouchiche equals UEFA finals scoring record
Live 12/05/2019

France's Aouchiche equals UEFA finals scoring record

France's Adil Aouchiche equalled a record shared by Michel Platini with his nine U17 EURO finals goals.