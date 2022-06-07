UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Portugal vs Czech Republic Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Tuesday 7 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Portugal and Czech Republic.

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes AFP via Getty Images

Portugal and Czech Republic meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Thursday 9 June.

Portugal vs Czech Republic at a glance

When: Thursday 9 June (20:45 CEST kick-off)
Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon﻿
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Watch highlights
See more

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Dalot, Duarte, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Palhinha, William, Bernardo Silva; Nunes, Leão, Ronaldo

Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Zima, Brabec, Matějů; Coufal, Sadílek, Souček, Havel; Černý, Kuchta, Lingr

Form guide

Portugal (most recent match first): WDWWLD

Czech Republic (most recent match first): DWDLWW

Group A2 so far
02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal
02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland
05/06: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
05/06: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

Expert prediction

Carlos Machado, match reporter: The teams go into this level at the top of Group A2, and Portugal are strong favourites to go it alone at the summit. Cristiano Ronaldo looked sharp in Sunday's 4-0 triumph over Switzerland, but the Czechs will surely not afford the Manchester United forward the same freedom he enjoyed at the weekend. The plot of sitting back and hitting on the counter has certainly served them well so far.

What the coaches say

Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic: "Even in my wildest dreams, I would not have imagined that we would have four points after two games in this group. Tomáš Souček said we were disappointed after a draw with Spain. Says it all."

More to follow

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 7 June 2022

Selected for you

Nations League fixtures and results
Live 07/06/2022

Nations League fixtures and results

Check out all the fixtures for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.
2022/23 Nations League
Live 07/06/2022

2022/23 Nations League

The who, what, why and when – all you need to know.
Highlights, report: Portugal peg back Spain
Live 02/06/2022

Highlights, report: Portugal peg back Spain

Ricardo Horta's first Portugal goal earned his side a point against Spain.
Highlights, report: Czechs hold on for win
Live 02/06/2022

Highlights, report: Czechs hold on for win

Czech Republic battled to a win in their League A debut against Switzerland.
Highlights, report: Ronaldo and Portugal soar
Live 05/06/2022

Highlights, report: Ronaldo and Portugal soar

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as the hosts collected their first win in Group A2.
Highlights, report: Spain deny Czechs
Live 05/06/2022

Highlights, report: Spain deny Czechs

Spain required a last-minute leveller in Prague to rescue a point in Group A2.
How Ronaldo has scored his Portugal goals
Live 07/06/2022

How Ronaldo has scored his Portugal goals

The who, what, when, how behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 117 international goals.
Most capped Europeans: Ronaldo top
Live 07/06/2022

Most capped Europeans: Ronaldo top

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the European men's record of 188 caps.
Europe's top international scorers
Live 06/06/2022

Europe's top international scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a staggering 117 international goals for Portugal.