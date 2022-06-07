Portugal vs Czech Republic Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Portugal and Czech Republic meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Thursday 9 June.

Portugal vs Czech Republic at a glance When: Thursday 9 June (20:45 CEST kick-off)

Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon﻿

What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture

Where to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Dalot, Duarte, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Palhinha, William, Bernardo Silva; Nunes, Leão, Ronaldo

Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Zima, Brabec, Matějů; Coufal, Sadílek, Souček, Havel; Černý, Kuchta, Lingr

Form guide

Portugal (most recent match first): WDWWLD

Czech Republic (most recent match first): DWDLWW

Group A2 so far

02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal

02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

05/06: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

05/06: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

Expert prediction

Carlos Machado, match reporter: The teams go into this level at the top of Group A2, and Portugal are strong favourites to go it alone at the summit. Cristiano Ronaldo looked sharp in Sunday's 4-0 triumph over Switzerland, but the Czechs will surely not afford the Manchester United forward the same freedom he enjoyed at the weekend. The plot of sitting back and hitting on the counter has certainly served them well so far.

What the coaches say

Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic: "Even in my wildest dreams, I would not have imagined that we would have four points after two games in this group. Tomáš Souček said we were disappointed after a draw with Spain. Says it all."

