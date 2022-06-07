Switzerland vs Spain Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Tuesday 7 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Switzerland and Spain.
Switzerland and Spain meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Thursday 9 June.
Switzerland vs Spain at a glance
When: Thursday 9 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stade de Genève, Geneva
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Switzerland vs Spain on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Predicted line-ups
Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer, Frei, Akanji, Rodríguez; Freuler, Sow, Xhaka; Okafor, Embolo, Seferović
Spain: Simón; Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Iñigo Martínez, Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Koke; Fati, Morata, Ferran Torres
Form guide
Switzerland (most recent match first): LLDLWD
Spain (most recent match first): DDWWWW
Group A2 so far
02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal
02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland
05/06: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland
05/06: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain
Expert prediction
Daniel Thacker, match reporter: Victory would be opportune for both sides: Spain have begun their UEFA Nations League campaign with a pair of draws, while the Swiss have suffered two defeats. If recent history is anything to go by, this one will be tight: Spain have prevailed narrowly in two of their last three encounters – on penalties in the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final and 1-0 in Madrid in October 2020 – while Switzerland were denied victory when Gerard Moreno struck late to rescue a draw in Basel a month later. The visitors have few personnel concerns despite a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Prague at the weekend while Swiss coach Murat Yakin may reshuffle his defence, although Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi and Ruben Vargas remain doubtful.
What the coaches say
Murat Yakin, Switzerland coach: "We had a good run last autumn. We have been unlucky in the Nations League this year, but we will try to give each player a chance. We still have two games at home. [The 4-0 loss against Portugal] was not our night and we have to accept that. We will have to change in the next two games."
Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "We have things to improve, me included. We have had mismatches and difficulties. We all need to pay more attention. We have seen what is happening with all the big teams [in this edition of the Nations League]. No one has gained a significant advantage [in the group]; we are all in a similar position."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.