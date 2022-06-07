Switzerland vs Spain Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Switzerland and Spain meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Thursday 9 June.

Switzerland vs Spain at a glance When: Thursday 9 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Genève, Geneva﻿

What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture

Predicted line-ups

Switzerland: Kobel; Widmer, Frei, Akanji, Rodríguez; Freuler, Sow, Xhaka; Okafor, Embolo, Seferović

Spain: Simón; Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Iñigo Martínez, Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Koke; Fati, Morata, Ferran Torres

Form guide

Switzerland (most recent match first): LLDLWD

Spain (most recent match first): DDWWWW

Group A2 so far

02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal

02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

05/06: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

05/06: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain

Expert prediction

Daniel Thacker, match reporter: Victory would be opportune for both sides: Spain have begun their UEFA Nations League campaign with a pair of draws, while the Swiss have suffered two defeats. If recent history is anything to go by, this one will be tight: Spain have prevailed narrowly in two of their last three encounters – on penalties in the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final and 1-0 in Madrid in October 2020 – while Switzerland were denied victory when Gerard Moreno struck late to rescue a draw in Basel a month later. The visitors have few personnel concerns despite a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Prague at the weekend while Swiss coach Murat Yakin may reshuffle his defence, although Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi and Ruben Vargas remain doubtful.

What the coaches say

Murat Yakin, Switzerland coach: "We had a good run last autumn. We have been unlucky in the Nations League this year, but we will try to give each player a chance. We still have two games at home. [The 4-0 loss against Portugal] was not our night and we have to accept that. We will have to change in the next two games."

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "We have things to improve, me included. We have had mismatches and difficulties. We all need to pay more attention. We have seen what is happening with all the big teams [in this edition of the Nations League]. No one has gained a significant advantage [in the group]; we are all in a similar position."

Group 2 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts POR Portugal Playing now 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 4 CZE Czech Republic Playing now 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4 ESP Spain Playing now 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2 SUI Switzerland Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0