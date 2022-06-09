Hungary vs Germany Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Hungary and Germany meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 11 June.

Hungary vs Germany at a glance When: Saturday 11 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Puskás Aréna, Budapest﻿

What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture

Where to watch Hungary vs Germany on TV

Possible line-ups

Hungary: Gulácsi; Lang, Orbán, Attila Szalai; Fiola, Ádám Nagy, Styles, Zsolt Nagy; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Ádám Szalai

Germany: Neuer; Hofmann, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Goretzka, Kimmich; Gnabry, Müller, Havertz; Werner

Form guide

Highlights: Hungary 1-0 England

Hungary (most recent match first): LWWLWW

Germany (most recent match first): DDDWWW

Group A3 so far

04/07 Hungary 1-0 England

04/07 Italy 1-1 Germany

07/07 Germany 1-1 England

07/07 Italy 2-1 Hungary

Expert prediction

Andy Clark, match reporter

Germany, yet to lose 11 matches into their Hansi Flick rebuild, will be favourites to chalk up a first group victory following draws against Italy and England, but they won't be taking anything for granted at the Puskás Aréna. Hungary have acquitted themselves excellently thus far, and currently sit in second in the group, a point ahead of their guests.

Marco Rossi's side produced arguably their best performance of his tenure in defeating England here on Saturday, and Italy certainly didn’t have it all their own way in Cesena. Last summer's corresponding EURO fixture served up an entertaining 2-2 draw in Munich and, with numerous Bundesliga-based players in the Hungary team, there's no shortage of interesting sub-plots.

EURO 2020 highlights: Germany 2-2 Hungary

What the coaches say

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "I had already said it and I repeat it: I ask my boys to give their best on the pitch, to produce the maximum possible effort. When they do this, they can walk off the pitch with their heads held high. And when it happens our fans let us know immediately by singing the anthem."

Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "The four games now are for us to check where we are. A lot can change quickly in football and in life. It's important that those who come in also show that they can help the team: they have done that impressively. For me, it’s just important that you trust the players. We will do that. We want to make each individual a little bit better so that we can be even better in Qatar.”

Group 3 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ITA Italy Playing now 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4 HUN Hungary Playing now 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 GER Germany Playing now 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 ENG England Playing now 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1