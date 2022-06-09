UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Netherlands vs Poland Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Thursday 9 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Netherlands and Poland.

Louis van Gaal oversees Netherlands training
Louis van Gaal oversees Netherlands training ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Netherlands and Poland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Saturday 11 June.

Netherlands vs Poland at a glance

When: Saturday 11 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam﻿
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Netherlands vs Poland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Watch highlights
See more

Possible line-ups

2020 highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Poland

Netherlands: Cillessen; Timber, De Vrij, Aké; Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Klaassen, Blind; Bergwijn, Depay

Poland: Drągowski; Gumny, Glik, Bednarek, Puchacz; Żurkowski, Krychowiak; Kamiński, Zieliński, Szymański; Lewandowski (starting line-up vs Belgium on Wednesday)

Form guide

Netherlands (most recent match first): WWDWWD

Poland (most recent match first): LWWDLW

Group A4 so far
01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales
03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands 
08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland
08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

Expert prediction

Highlights: Wales 1-2 Netherlands

Derek Brookman, match reporter: Despite taking the field with an entirely changed starting line-up – for the first time in 102 years – the Oranje claimed three points in Cardiff to put themselves in pole position in the group. Louis van Gaal, however, was not overly impressed by the performance, and in particular by the unnecessary surrendering of possession in the first half. The Dutch coach is therefore likely to revert to a more 'A-list' formation for the visit of Poland.

What the coaches say

Louis van Gaal, Netherlands coach: "We have a marvellous squad. I don't know if Memphis [Depay] warmed up more than other players [during the win against Wales]. That's our way: the players warm-up and sit down, so they are ready to come on at any time. I can say 'Memphis, now' and then make the change."

Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "I told the players in the dressing room that [the 6-1 defeat against Belgium] would stay in our heads for a long time, but that they should use it as a reminder of how opponents play at the very highest levels in the world. We have to follow this example; we do not want to focus solely on what went wrong."

Group 4 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NED Netherlands
Playing now
2 2 0 0 6 2 4 6
BEL Belgium
Playing now
2 1 0 1 7 5 2 3
POL Poland
Playing now
2 1 0 1 3 7 -4 3
WAL Wales
Playing now
2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

