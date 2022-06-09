Switzerland 0-1 Spain: Sarabia strike sinks Swiss

Spain claimed their first win of this UEFA Nations League campaign as a first-half goal from Pablo Sarabia was enough to inflict a third straight loss on Switzerland.

Key moments 13' Sarabia steers Spain into lead

86' Embolo chips wide of open goal

87' Seferović has shot blocked

Match in brief: Sarabia on the spot to see off Swiss

Spain totally dominated the first half, with 76% of possession, but managed only one shot on target. Thankfully for them it counted, Sarabia guiding in Marcos Llorente's cross after the midfielder had skipped past a challenge to burst into the area.

Switzerland improved after the break and Xherdan Shaqiri shot straight at Unai Simón, but Spain remained in the ascendancy, albeit without really testing Yann Sommer.

The home side did fashion two late chances with substitute Haris Seferović heavily involved in both, firstly managing to tee up Breel Embolo to chip just wide of an open goal from 30 metres before the striker's own shot was blocked by César Azpilicueta.



Daniel Thacker, match reporter

Spain's long unbeaten run on Swiss soil continues but this was another tight game between these sides, as has been the case in recent history. Neither was able to fashion much by way of chances after Sarabia's early strike but Spain were never out of control, Llorente's first assist for his country just reward for a driving midfield display alongside the unflappable Sergio Busquets. The 2021 finalists are up and running in this edition of the competition with their first win, while for Switzerland – much improved defensively but lacking a cutting edge – group leaders Portugal await on Sunday.

Reaction

Pablo Sarabia on 'valuable three points'

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "The result defines everything, that's how professional football works. Switzerland had gone eight years without losing a competitive game at home: 23 games. Today we knew how to impose our style... Switzerland are a top-level team: let's remember the EURO and that they've also reached the World Cup."

Xherdan Shaqiri, Switzerland forward: "That was definitely an improvement on recent games. In the first half we weren't brave enough. In the second we were more in the game and were able to put Spain under pressure. They have the quality to get themselves out of those situations, though."

Pablo Sarabia, Spain forward: "It was all about winning. They're three important points."

Key stats

Switzerland suffered their first home defeat in the UEFA Nations League, and their first competitive home loss since 2014.

Spain have not conceded more than one goal in any of their last 16 international matches against Switzerland.

Spain have now scored in their last 17 international matches.

Excluding their 3-0 awarded victory vs Ukraine, Switzerland's last win in the UEFA Nations League was in November 2018 vs Belgium

Line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji (Frei 79), Cömert, Rodríguez (Sow 89); Xhaka, Aebischer (Okafor 63), Freuler; Shaqiri (Seferović 80), Embolo, Zuber (Steffen 63).

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Marcos Llorente (Soler 80), Sergio Busquets, Gavi (Koke 73); Ferran Torres, Morata (Asensio 73), Sarabia (Olmo 62).

Group 2 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts POR Portugal Playing now 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7 ESP Spain Playing now 3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5 CZE Czech Republic Playing now 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0