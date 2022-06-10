Switzerland vs Portugal Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Switzerland and Portugal meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 12 June.

Switzerland vs Portugal at a glance When: Sunday 12 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Genève, Geneva﻿

What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture

Where to watch Switzerland vs Portugal on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Cömert, Rodríguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Embolo, Shaqiri, Okafor; Seferović

Portugal: Rui Patrício; João Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Nuno Mendes; Rúben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes; Otávio, Jota, Ronaldo

Form guide

Switzerland (most recent match first): LLLDLW

Portugal (most recent match first): WWDWWL

Group A2 so far

02/06 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

02/06 Spain 1-1 Portugal

05/06 Czech Republic 2-2 Spain

05/06 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

09/06 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

09/06 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Expert prediction

Ronaldo's Switzerland double

Daniel Thacker, match reporter: Winners of this competition in 2019, Portugal have begun the latest UEFA Nations League campaign in style with two wins – including a 4-0 triumph against Switzerland last weekend – and a draw, with Cristiano Ronaldo to the fore with two goals and an assist in three outings, positioning himself prominently in the top scorer rankings.

For their part, the Swiss are eager for a first win in this edition and showed signs of progress, particularly defensively, in Thursday’s narrow defeat by Spain. Sunday’s venue, Geneva, has a considerable Portuguese population and tickets have long been sold out which should make for a memorable occasion.

What the coaches say

Group 2 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts POR Portugal Playing now 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7 ESP Spain Playing now 3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5 CZE Czech Republic Playing now 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0