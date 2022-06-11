Denmark vs Austria Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Denmark and Austria meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Monday 13 June.

Denmark vs Austria at a glance When: Monday 13 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Parken, Copenhagen

What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Predicted line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Stryger, Andersen, Christensen, Kristensen; Billing, Højbjerg, Jensen; Braithwaite, Damsgaard, Poulsen

Austria: Pentz; Lainer, Trauner, Alaba, Wöber; Laimer, Seiwald, Schlager, Sabitzer; Arnautović, Baumgartner

Form guide

Denmark (most recent match first): LWWWLL

Austria (most recent match first): DLWDLW

Group A1 so far

03/06 Croatia 0-3 Austria

03/06 France 1-2 Denmark

06/06 Austria 1-2 Denmark

06/06 Croatia 1-1 France

10/06 Austria 1-1 France

10/06 Denmark 0-1 Croatia

Expert prediction

Sture Sandø, match reporter

Despite their home loss to Croatia Denmark are still top of the group. A home win against Austria is a must if Kasper Hjulmand and his team want to compete for the top spot until the end in what is a very tight section. All three of Denmark's matches have been narrow wins or losses, and these sides will likely be just as evenly-matched as they were in Vienna. Once again, the Parken Stadium is sold out, and the Danes can expect a passionate backing.

What the coaches say

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have won two away games against France and Austria, and [Friday's 1-0 home loss to Croatia was] a tight game between two evenly-matched teams, in my opinion. On Monday, first of all [we need to find] players who can run, so that's the main target, and then we will see."

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "Why do we play football? To have fun, of course. But it is more fun to win. We conceded two unnecessary goals against Denmark and France, both after our own set-pieces. I know we played well but there's no reason to congratulate us when we were so close to three points [against France on Friday]. We have to recover quickly now, then we will try to take three points from Denmark."

Group 1 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts DEN Denmark Playing now 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6 AUT Austria Playing now 3 1 1 1 5 3 2 4 CRO Croatia Playing now 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 4 FRA France Playing now 3 0 2 1 3 4 -1 2