Denmark vs Austria Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Saturday 11 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between Denmark and Austria.
Denmark and Austria meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Monday 13 June.
Denmark vs Austria at a glance
When: Monday 13 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Parken, Copenhagen
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Denmark vs Austria on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Predicted line-ups
Denmark: Schmeichel; Stryger, Andersen, Christensen, Kristensen; Billing, Højbjerg, Jensen; Braithwaite, Damsgaard, Poulsen
Austria: Pentz; Lainer, Trauner, Alaba, Wöber; Laimer, Seiwald, Schlager, Sabitzer; Arnautović, Baumgartner
Form guide
Denmark (most recent match first): LWWWLL
Austria (most recent match first): DLWDLW
Group A1 so far
03/06 Croatia 0-3 Austria
03/06 France 1-2 Denmark
06/06 Austria 1-2 Denmark
06/06 Croatia 1-1 France
10/06 Austria 1-1 France
10/06 Denmark 0-1 Croatia
Expert prediction
Sture Sandø, match reporter
Despite their home loss to Croatia Denmark are still top of the group. A home win against Austria is a must if Kasper Hjulmand and his team want to compete for the top spot until the end in what is a very tight section. All three of Denmark's matches have been narrow wins or losses, and these sides will likely be just as evenly-matched as they were in Vienna. Once again, the Parken Stadium is sold out, and the Danes can expect a passionate backing.
What the coaches say
Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have won two away games against France and Austria, and [Friday's 1-0 home loss to Croatia was] a tight game between two evenly-matched teams, in my opinion. On Monday, first of all [we need to find] players who can run, so that's the main target, and then we will see."
Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "Why do we play football? To have fun, of course. But it is more fun to win. We conceded two unnecessary goals against Denmark and France, both after our own set-pieces. I know we played well but there's no reason to congratulate us when we were so close to three points [against France on Friday]. We have to recover quickly now, then we will try to take three points from Denmark."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.