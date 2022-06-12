England vs Hungary Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Sunday 12 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between England and Hungary.
England and Hungary meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday 14 June.
England vs Hungary at a glance
When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Molineux, Wolverhampton
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch England vs Hungary on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Possible line-ups
England: Ramsdale; Walker, Maguire, Guéhi, Trippier; Ward-Prowse, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Grealish; Kane
Hungary: Dibusz; Lang, Orbán, At. Szalai; Nego, A. Nagy, Schäfer, Z. Nagy; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Ad. Szalai
Form guide
England (most recent match first): DDLWWW
Hungary (most recent match first): DLWWLW
Group A3 so far
04/06 Hungary 1-0 England
04/06 Italy 1-1 Germany
07/06 Germany 1-1 England
07/06 Italy 2-1 Hungary
11/06 England 0-0 Italy
11/06 Hungary 1-1 Germany
Expert prediction
Matthew Howarth, match reporter: Fourth-placed England still harbour ambitions of topping Group A3, but to stand any chance of reversing their fortunes the Three Lions need to improve their record of only one goal – a Harry Kane penalty – in three matches. Hungary, meanwhile, travel to Molineux brimming with confidence after frustrating a strong Germany outfit in Budapest on Saturday. If the Magyars succeed in doing the double over Gareth Southgate’s team, they could end the night in first place themselves.
What the coaches say
Gareth Southgate, England manager: "There’s been a little bit of a lack of sharpness in all three games. Obviously we want to score more goals. We’re still too reliant on Harry [Kane], and probably Raheem [Sterling] too – they score the majority of our goals. That’s something we’re obviously looking to work on."
Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "The most important thing is that no-one can be sure of getting points against us and they have to show our team respect. We’ve shown that we can run, fight, give our heart and soul. This is what I like best about the team: that they never give up. They always fight.”
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.