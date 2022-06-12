England vs Hungary Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

England and Hungary meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday 14 June.

England vs Hungary at a glance When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Molineux, Wolverhampton

What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch England vs Hungary on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Hungary 1-0 England

England: Ramsdale; Walker, Maguire, Guéhi, Trippier; Ward-Prowse, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Grealish; Kane

Hungary: Dibusz; Lang, Orbán, At. Szalai; Nego, A. Nagy, Schäfer, Z. Nagy; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Ad. Szalai

Form guide

England (most recent match first): DDLWWW

Hungary (most recent match first): DLWWLW

Group A3 so far

04/06 Hungary 1-0 England

04/06 Italy 1-1 Germany

07/06 Germany 1-1 England

07/06 Italy 2-1 Hungary

11/06 England 0-0 Italy

11/06 Hungary 1-1 Germany

Expert prediction

Highlights: England 0-0 Italy

Matthew Howarth, match reporter: Fourth-placed England still harbour ambitions of topping Group A3, but to stand any chance of reversing their fortunes the Three Lions need to improve their record of only one goal – a Harry Kane penalty – in three matches. Hungary, meanwhile, travel to Molineux brimming with confidence after frustrating a strong Germany outfit in Budapest on Saturday. If the Magyars succeed in doing the double over Gareth Southgate’s team, they could end the night in first place themselves.

What the coaches say

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "There’s been a little bit of a lack of sharpness in all three games. Obviously we want to score more goals. We’re still too reliant on Harry [Kane], and probably Raheem [Sterling] too – they score the majority of our goals. That’s something we’re obviously looking to work on."

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "The most important thing is that no-one can be sure of getting points against us and they have to show our team respect. We’ve shown that we can run, fight, give our heart and soul. This is what I like best about the team: that they never give up. They always fight.”

Group 3 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ITA Italy Playing now 3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5 HUN Hungary Playing now 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 GER Germany Playing now 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 ENG England Playing now 3 0 2 1 1 2 -1 2