Poland vs Belgium Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Tuesday 14 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Poland and Belgium.

Belgium training on the eve of the Poland game
Belgium training on the eve of the Poland game BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Poland and Belgium meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Tuesday 14 June.

Poland vs Belgium at a glance

When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: PGE Narodowy, Warsaw﻿
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
Where to watch Poland vs Belgium on TV

Find your local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Belgium 6-1 Poland

Poland: Szczęsny; Cash, Wieteska, Glik, Kiwior; Szymański, Żurkowski, Linetty, Zalewski; Lewandowski, Zieliński

Belgium: Mignolet; Alderweireld, Dendoncker, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, T. Hazard; Mertens, Batshuayi, E. Hazard

Form guide

Poland (most recent match first): DLWWDL

Belgium (most recent match first): DWLWDD

Group A4 so far
01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales
03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands 
08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland
08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
11/06 Netherlands 2-2 Poland 
11/06 Wales 1-1 Belgium

Group 4 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
NED Netherlands
Playing now
4 3 1 0 11 6 5 10
BEL Belgium
Playing now
4 2 1 1 9 6 3 7
POL Poland
Playing now
4 1 1 2 5 10 -5 4
WAL Wales
Playing now
4 0 1 3 5 8 -3 1

Expert prediction

Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Poland

Piotr Koźmiński, match reporter: After suffering a humbling 6-1 loss to Belgium on Matchday 2, Poland will try to exact some revenge in Warsaw so we can expect to see their strongest possible line-up.

Wojciech Szczęsny will start along with Robert Lewandowski, who was rested against the Netherlands. The mood in the Poland camp has improved following the 2-2 draw with the Oranje, but this Belgium team remains quite the opponent.

What the coaches say

Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "We have a detailed plan for the Belgium match. There are doubts over two positions in the starting line-up: everything else is decided. This is the last game of this month; the Belgians know us, we know them. A team comes together when it has to go through matches like the [6-1 defeat against] Belgium. We went through it together. Everyone wants to go to the [World Cup]; everyone has their dreams.”

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "We will field some new players with less experience; it will be a good test for them. We will have a chance to correct previous missteps in this campaign and the match will also help me to reduce the squad to 26 players for the World Cup. The team [that competed at the 2018 World Cup] is four years older, so they have less energy at times, but they have experience. This team has been consistent. This generation deserves a title, but in football the margins between the top nations are very small.﻿"

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

