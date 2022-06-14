Poland vs Belgium Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Poland and Belgium meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Tuesday 14 June.

Poland vs Belgium at a glance When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: PGE Narodowy, Warsaw﻿

What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture

Where to watch Poland vs Belgium on TV

Possible line-ups

Poland: Szczęsny; Cash, Wieteska, Glik, Kiwior; Szymański, Żurkowski, Linetty, Zalewski; Lewandowski, Zieliński

Belgium: Mignolet; Alderweireld, Dendoncker, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, T. Hazard; Mertens, Batshuayi, E. Hazard

Form guide

Poland (most recent match first): DLWWDL

Belgium (most recent match first): DWLWDD

Group A4 so far

01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales

03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands

08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland

08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands

11/06 Netherlands 2-2 Poland

11/06 Wales 1-1 Belgium

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NED Netherlands Playing now 4 3 1 0 11 6 5 10 BEL Belgium Playing now 4 2 1 1 9 6 3 7 POL Poland Playing now 4 1 1 2 5 10 -5 4 WAL Wales Playing now 4 0 1 3 5 8 -3 1

Expert prediction

Piotr Koźmiński, match reporter: After suffering a humbling 6-1 loss to Belgium on Matchday 2, Poland will try to exact some revenge in Warsaw so we can expect to see their strongest possible line-up.

Wojciech Szczęsny will start along with Robert Lewandowski, who was rested against the Netherlands. The mood in the Poland camp has improved following the 2-2 draw with the Oranje, but this Belgium team remains quite the opponent.

What the coaches say

Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "We have a detailed plan for the Belgium match. There are doubts over two positions in the starting line-up: everything else is decided. This is the last game of this month; the Belgians know us, we know them. A team comes together when it has to go through matches like the [6-1 defeat against] Belgium. We went through it together. Everyone wants to go to the [World Cup]; everyone has their dreams.”

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "We will field some new players with less experience; it will be a good test for them. We will have a chance to correct previous missteps in this campaign and the match will also help me to reduce the squad to 26 players for the World Cup. The team [that competed at the 2018 World Cup] is four years older, so they have less energy at times, but they have experience. This team has been consistent. This generation deserves a title, but in football the margins between the top nations are very small.﻿"