Germany vs Italy Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Sunday 12 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between Germany and Italy.

Italy and Germany drew 1-1 on Matchday 2
Italy and Germany drew 1-1 on Matchday 2 Getty Images

Germany and Italy meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday 14 June.

Germany vs Italy at a glance

When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach﻿
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Germany vs Italy on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Watch highlights
See more

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Italy 1-1 Germany

Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Gündoğan, Kimmich; J. Hofmann, Müller, Musiala; Havertz

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Frattesi, Cristante, Locatelli; Politano, Scamacca, Pellegrini

Form guide

Germany (most recent match first): DDDDWW

Italy (most recent match first): DWDLWL

Group A3 so far
04/06 Hungary 1-0 England 
04/06 Italy 1-1 Germany
07/06 Germany 1-1 England 
07/06 Italy 2-1 Hungary
11/06 England 0-0 Italy 
11/06 Hungary 1-1 Germany

Expert prediction

James Thorogood, match reporter: To follow.

What the coaches say

Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Germany

Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "We lacked conviction [against Hungary], we played without confidence. Our play lacked intensity but, after such a long season, unfortunately it can happen. We now have two days to regenerate and send the fittest XI onto the pitch against Italy."

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We know we have to improve, it's part of the path for growing."

More to follow

Group 3 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ITA Italy
Playing now
3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5
HUN Hungary
Playing now
3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4
GER Germany
Playing now
3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3
ENG England
Playing now
3 0 2 1 1 2 -1 2

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

