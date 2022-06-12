Germany vs Italy Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Germany and Italy meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday 14 June.

Germany vs Italy at a glance When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach﻿

What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Germany vs Italy on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Italy 1-1 Germany

Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Gündoğan, Kimmich; J. Hofmann, Müller, Musiala; Havertz

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Gatti, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Frattesi, Cristante, Locatelli; Politano, Scamacca, Pellegrini

Form guide

Germany (most recent match first): DDDDWW

Italy (most recent match first): DWDLWL

Group A3 so far

04/06 Hungary 1-0 England

04/06 Italy 1-1 Germany

07/06 Germany 1-1 England

07/06 Italy 2-1 Hungary

11/06 England 0-0 Italy

11/06 Hungary 1-1 Germany

Expert prediction

James Thorogood, match reporter: To follow.

What the coaches say

Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Germany

Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "We lacked conviction [against Hungary], we played without confidence. Our play lacked intensity but, after such a long season, unfortunately it can happen. We now have two days to regenerate and send the fittest XI onto the pitch against Italy."

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We know we have to improve, it's part of the path for growing."

More to follow

Group 3 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ITA Italy Playing now 3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5 HUN Hungary Playing now 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 GER Germany Playing now 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 ENG England Playing now 3 0 2 1 1 2 -1 2