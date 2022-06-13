Denmark 2-0 Austria: Wind stars as Danes get back on track

Jonas Wind scored one goal and set up the other as Denmark breezed to victory over Austria in Copenhagen.

Key moments 21' Wind slots Denmark into lead

37' Skov Olsen grabs second

86' Eriksen hits the post

Match in brief: Denmark back on top

Austria made a fast start and were almost in within 20 seconds, but that was as good as it got for them in the first half. Denmark made their pressure count when Joakim Mæhle escaped down the left and pulled the ball back for Wind to score.

Andreas Skov Olsen celebrates the second goal APA/AFP via Getty Images

Wind then turned provider when he played through Andreas Skov Olsen to slot in Denmark's second before the break.

Denmark continued to control the second half, but clear-cut chances were at a premium, and although Austria had their moments, they failed to properly test Kasper Schmeichel as the Danes claimed a comfortable win. It might even have been more comfortable, Heinz Lindner pushing a late Christian Eriksen shot against the post.

As it happened: Denmark 2-0 Austria



Reaction

Jonas Wind, Denmark striker, speaking to TV2: "We came flying out of the blocks, we pushed them and came up with many chances. We were carried forward by the spectators. It was a cool way to end the season."

Gernot Trauner, Austria defender, speaking to Sky Sport: "We were a bit too naïve when we conceded the goals. If you have the ball yourself and you play out from the back, it can't be that they play a long ball and have a shot at goal five seconds later. That happened two or three times in the first half, otherwise it was actually pretty good."

Kasper Hjulmand acknowledges the supporters at the final whistle Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach, speaking to TV2: "We are in a really good place and once again we got to see something new, and tried some things."

Key stats

Denmark beat Austria for the fifth time in a row.

The Danes have drawn only one of their last 30 international matches.

Denmark had failed to score in four of their previous five UEFA Nations League home games.

Austria had won their previous five away matches in the UEFA Nations League.

Line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen (Nelsson 62), Christensen, Boilesen﻿; Skov Olsen (Billing 46), Højbjerg, Jensen (Eriksen 76), Mæhle (Stryger 49); Wind, Cornelius (Braithwaite 46).

Austria: Lindner; Trimmel, Trauner, Danso, Wimmer (Onisiwo 46); Lázaro (Lainer 46), X Schlager (Laimer 46), Seiwald, Sabitzer; Kaladjdzic (Arnautović 65), Weimann (Gregoritsch 65).

Group 1 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts DEN Denmark Playing now 4 3 0 1 6 3 3 9 CRO Croatia Playing now 4 2 1 1 3 4 -1 7 AUT Austria Playing now 4 1 1 2 5 5 0 4 FRA France Playing now 4 0 2 2 3 5 -2 2