2023 Under-21 EURO: Meet the finalists so far

For the second time 16 teams will compete at a UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament next summer in Georgia and Romania.

Finals draw: 18:00 CET, 18 October in Bucharest

So far the co-hosts have been joined by the nine qualifying group winners and best runners-up Switzerland. Meet the teams, with four more to join them after September's play-offs.

Qualified so far Belgium, England, France, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania (hosts), Spain, Switzerland

Qualifying Group I winners: P8 W6 D2 L0 F14 A2

Qualifying top scorer: Loïs Openda (7)

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (2007)

Last U21 EURO: 2019 (group stage)

Did you know?

Were the first team to clinch qualification, when they drew 1-1 in Denmark on 29 March.

Qualifying Group G winners: P10 W8 D1 L1 F26 A7

Qualifying top scorer: Folarin Balogun (6)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (1982, 1984)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Did you know?

Have qualified for the ninth final tournament in a row, every one since the switch to odd-numbered years in 2007. The 2-1 home loss to Slovenia in the last game in their group on 13 June 2022 ended England's record 54-game unbeaten run in U21 qualifying, dating back to 14 November 2011.

Classic France U21 goals

Qualifying Group H winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F31 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Amine Gouiri (5)

U21 EURO best: Winners (1988)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)

Did you know?

Have not gone out in the group stage in their four qualifications since that round was introduced.

Georgia (hosts)

Qualified automatically as hosts

U21 EURO best: First final tournament

Last U21 EURO: N/A

Did you know?

Previously hosted the 2017 U19 EURO, going out in the group stage after beating Sweden in between losses to Portugal and the Czech Republic.

2021 final highlights: Germany 1-0 Portugal

Qualifying Group B winners: P10 W9 D0 L1 F32 A9

Qualifying top scorer: Jonathan Burkardt (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 3 (2009, 2017, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (winners)

Did you know?

Equalled Italy's record in 2021 by reaching the final for the third straight tournament.

Qualifying Group F winners: P10 W7 D3 L0 F19 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Nicolò Rovella 3

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (quarter-finals)

Did you know?

The only nation to win three titles in a row, and share the overall record of five with Spain.

Flashback: Epic England-Netherlands 2007 shoot-out

Qualifying Group E winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F32 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Joshua Zirkzee (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 2 (2006, 2007)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (semi-finals)

Did you know?

In 2007 became only the third nation to successfully defend the title after England (1984) and Italy (1994 and 1996).

Qualifying Group A winners: P10 W8 D0 L2 F26 A11

Qualifying top scorer: Jørgen Larsen (6)

U21 EURO best: Third place (1998)/Semi-finals (2013)

Last U21 EURO: 2013 (semi-finals)

Did you know?

Have made the last four in both previous finals appearances.

All of Portugal's goals on road to 2021 final

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W9 D1 L0 F41 A3

Qualifying top scorer: Gonçalo Ramos (12)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (1994, 2015, 2021)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (runners-up)

Did you know?

Qualifying top scorer Gonçalo Ramos is within one, and 2021 Player of the Tournament Fábio Vieira is within two, of the career record of 15 U21 EURO goals (including qualifying) jointly held by Lampros Choutos (Greece), Tomáš Pekhart (Czech Republic) and George Puşcaş (Romania).

Romania (hosts)

Qualified automatically as hosts

U21 EURO best: Semi-finals (2019)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Did you know?

Finished eighth out of eight teams in their previous tournament as hosts in 1998 and did not qualify again until 2019: are now preparing for their third finals in a row.

2019 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Germany

Qualifying Group C winners: P8 W8 D0 L0 F37 A5

Qualifying top scorer: Abel Ruiz (7)

U21 EURO best: Winners x 5 (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (semi-finals)

Did you know?

Ended their group nine points clear of runners-up Slovakia.

Qualifying Group E runners-up, best runners-up: P10 W7 D2 L1 F22 A6

Qualifying top scorer: Zeki Amdouni (6)

U21 EURO best: Runners-up (2011)

Last U21 EURO: 2021 (group stage)

Did you know?

In 2011, with Yann Sommer in goal, the Swiss did not concede until their 2-0 loss to Spain in the final.