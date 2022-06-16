Where to watch UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022: TV, streaming

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.

Official broadcast partners (subject to update)

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: TVE

Armenia: Public TV Armenia

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: Public TV Azerbaijan

Belgium: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: Sportklub

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: Česká Televize

Denmark: DKDR Sport

Estonia: ERR

Faroe Islands: DKDR Sport

Finland: YLE

Georgia: GPB

Greece: ERT

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Charlton, KAN

Italy: RAI

Kazakhstan: KZTV

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LT

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: RTBF, VRT

Malta: PBS

Moldova: TVR

Montenegro: Sportklub

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: Sportklub

Norway: NRK TV, TV2-N

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP

Republic of Ireland: RTE

Romania: TVR

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: RAI

Serbia: Sportklub

Slovakia: RTVS﻿

Slovenia: Sportklub

Spain: TVE

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRG SSR

Turkey: TRT

Ukraine:﻿ Suspilne

United Kingdom: BBC

Vatican City: RAI

Outside Europe

Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nevis, Puerto Rico, St Barts, St Christopher, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin, St Pierre & Miquelon, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands: ESPN

Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (Gaza & West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen: beIn Sports

Argentina, Bolivia, Bonaire, Chile, ﻿Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saba, St Eustatius, Uruguay, Venezuela: ESPN

PR China: CCTV Sports China

United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): ESPN, TUDN

All information subject to change.