Where to watch UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022: TV, streaming
Thursday 16 June 2022
You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Rights holders
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.
All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.
Official broadcast partners (subject to update)
Europe
Albania: RTSH
Andorra: TVE
Armenia: Public TV Armenia
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: Public TV Azerbaijan
Belgium: RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: Sportklub
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: Česká Televize
Denmark: DKDR Sport
Estonia: ERR
Faroe Islands: DKDR Sport
Finland: YLE
Georgia: GPB
Greece: ERT
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: Charlton, KAN
Italy: RAI
Kazakhstan: KZTV
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: LT
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: RTBF, VRT
Malta: PBS
Moldova: TVR
Montenegro: Sportklub
Netherlands: NOS
North Macedonia: Sportklub
Norway: NRK TV, TV2-N
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP
Republic of Ireland: RTE
Romania: TVR
Russia: Match TV
San Marino: RAI
Serbia: Sportklub
Slovakia: RTVS
Slovenia: Sportklub
Spain: TVE
Sweden: SVT
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Turkey: TRT
Ukraine: Suspilne
United Kingdom: BBC
Vatican City: RAI
Outside Europe
Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guyana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nevis, Puerto Rico, St Barts, St Christopher, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Martin, St Pierre & Miquelon, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Tortola, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands: ESPN
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (Gaza & West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen: beIn Sports
Argentina, Bolivia, Bonaire, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saba, St Eustatius, Uruguay, Venezuela: ESPN
PR China: CCTV Sports China
United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): ESPN, TUDN
All information subject to change.