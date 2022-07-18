Champions League qualifying explained: Fixtures, results, state of play, key dates
Monday 18 July 2022
UEFA Champions League qualifying for the 2022/23 season began on 21 June and concludes on 24 August – how does it work?
Six teams will qualify for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage via qualifying – who's involved, how does it work and when are the games? Allow UEFA.com to explain.
Champions League qualifying fixtures
Second qualifying round: 19/20 & 26/27 July
Third qualifying round: 2/3 & 9 August
Play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 August
Second qualifying round
Teams involved (24)
Champions path (20): 5 automatic entrants, 15 first qualifying round winners
League path (4): 4 automatic entrants
Draw
The second qualifying round draw was made on Wednesday 15 June.
Fixtures (19/20 & 26/27 July)
Champions path
Ferencváros (HUN) vs Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Shkupi (MKD)
Qarabağ (AZE) vs Zürich (SUI)
HJK (FIN) vs Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Linfield (NIR) vs Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Žalgiris (LTU) vs Malmö (SWE)
Ludogorets (BUL) vs Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Maribor (SVN) vs Sheriff (MDA)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR) vs Olympiacos (GRE)
Pyunik (ARM) vs Diddeleng (LUX)
League path
Midtjylland (DEN) vs AEK Larnaca (CYP)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs Fenerbahçe (TUR)
How does it work?
Teams play home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to their respective path of the third qualifying round; if teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.
Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.
Third qualifying round
Teams involved (20)
Champions path (12): 2 automatic entrants, 10 second qualifying round winners
League path (8): 6 automatic entrants, 2 second qualifying round winners
Draw
The third qualifying round draw was made on Monday 18 July.
Fixtures (2/3 & 9 August)
Champions path
Maccabi Haifa (ISR) / Olympiacos (GRE) vs Apollon Limassol (CYP)
Qarabağ (AZE) / Zürich (SUI) vs Ferencváros (HUN) / Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Ludogorets (BUL) / Shamrock Rovers (IRL) vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Shkupi (MKD)
Maribor (SVN) / Sheriff (MDA) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN) / Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Linfield (NIR) / Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs Žalgiris (LTU) / Malmö (SWE)
Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs Pyunik (ARM) / Diddeleng (LUX)
League path
Monaco (FRA) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) / Fenerbahçe (TUR) vs Sturm Graz (AUT)
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)
Benfica (POR) vs Midtjylland (DEN) / AEK Larnaca (CYP)
How does it work?
Teams play home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to their respective path of the play-offs; if teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.
Defeated teams in the champions path transfer to the UEFA Europa League play-off round; league path losers will line up in the Europa League group stage.
Play-offs
Teams involved (12)
Champions path (8): 2 automatic entrants, 6 third qualifying round winners
Copenhagen
Trabzonspor
Domestic path (4): 4 third qualifying round winners
Draw
To be made on Tuesday 2 August.
Fixtures
To be confirmed; to be played on 16/17 & 23/24 August.
How does it work?
Teams play home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to the group stage draw on Thursday 25 August. If teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.
All losing sides move into the UEFA Europa League group stage (draw on 26 August).
Completed qualifying rounds
Preliminary round
Teams involved (4)
4 automatic entrants
Results
21 June
La Fiorita (SMR) 1-2 Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND)
Levadia Tallinn (EST) 1-6 Víkingur Reykjavík (ISL)
24 June
Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND) 0-1 Víkingur Reykjavík (ISL)
How did it work?
The winners of the two semi-finals met in the preliminary round final on Friday 24 June; all games were single-leg fixtures. As winners of the preliminary round final, Víkingur Reykjavík progressed to the first qualifying round.
The other three preliminary round teams transferred to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round.
First qualifying round
Teams involved (30)
29 automatic entrants
1 preliminary round winner
Fixtures
Second legs: Tuesday 12 July
Sutjeska Nikšić 0-1 Ludogorets Razgrad (agg: 0-3)
Víkingur Reykjavík 3-3 Malmö (agg: 5-6)
Žalgiris 1-0aet Ballkani (agg: 2-1)
Hibernians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers (agg: 0-3)
Qarabağ 5-1 Lech Poznań (agg: 5-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 2-0 Shkupi (agg: 2-3)
RFS 2-1aet HJK (agg: 2-2, HJK won 5-4 on pens)
Tirana 1-2 Diddeleng (agg: 1-3)
Sheriff 1-0 Zrinjski (agg: 1-0)
Second legs: Wednesday 13 July
CFR Cluj 2-2aet Pyunik (agg: 2-2, Pyunik won 4-3 on pens)
Linfield 2-0aet The New Saints (agg: 2-1)
Ferencváros 5-1 Tobol (agg: 5-1)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-2 Maribor (agg: 0-2)
Dinamo Batumi 1-2aet Slovan Bratislava (agg: 1-2)
KÍ 3-1 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 3-4)
How does it work?
Teams play home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to the second qualifying round champions path; if teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.
Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round.