UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final: When is it? Where is it?

The 12th edition of UEFA Women's EURO is likely to be a history-making occasion. All you need to know about the big event.

When does the Women's EURO final take place and what's the kick-off time?

The game will be played on Sunday 31 July, kicking off at 18:00 CET, or 17:00 UK time.

Full schedule

Where is the Women's EURO final being played?

London's Wembley Stadium will host the 2022 final.

The 87,000-capacity stadium needs little introduction, having opened in its present guise beneath a 133-metre arch in 2007, replacing the Twin Towers-dominated one-time Empire Stadium that stood from 1923 to 2002 (though closed in 2000).

This will be the first Women's EURO final at Wembley but the stadium has staged the men's decider twice, in 1996 and 2021, along with the 1966 FIFA World Cup final and countless other big events – not to mention the annual FA Women's Cup final since 2015.

Wembley will become the third venue in England to stage a Women's EURO final. In 1984 at Luton's Kenilworth Road, the second leg of the first decider – the only one to be played over two games – was won 1-0 by England against Sweden to level the aggregate score, but the visitors were to win on penalties. The 2005 final was played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, Germany defeating Norway 3-1.

Has Wembley hosted a women's international final before? Yes, almost exactly ten years ago, but neither team will be involved this time. The 2012 Olympic women's football final on 9 August of that year was played at Wembley, and the United States beat Japan 2-1 with two goals from Carli Lloyd – five years later she returned there to score in the FA Women's Cup final for Manchester City. The 80,203 crowd remains the largest ever to watch a women's international football game in Europe. In November 2019, 77,768 fans saw England lose 2-1 to Germany at Wembley, a record for a women's friendly. The 2012 mark could well be topped on 31 July.

Who will be in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final?

There are 16 possibilities! The top two from each of the four groups will go into the quarter-finals, after which it is straight knockout. The first semi-final is at Sheffield's Bramall Lane on Tuesday 26 July and the other is the following evening at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

What's the format of the Women's EURO final?

If the score is equal at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team are declared the winners. Two previous finals have been decided in extra time, Germany beating Norway 3-1 in Aalborg in 1991 and then a decade later also overcoming Sweden 1-0 in Ulm courtesy of a Claudia Müller golden goal.

If the score is still equal after extra time, the winners are determined by kicks from the penalty mark. The only final to go to penalties was in Luton in 1984, also the sole two-legged decider.

How can I watch the Women's EURO final?

The full list of global UEFA Women's EURO 2022 broadcast partners is available here.

What do the winners get?

The current competition trophy was provided by Milan-based G.D.E. Bertoni, and unveiled in Manchester at the draw for the 2005 final tournament on 19 January that year.

The Women's EURO trophy Getty Images

The champions will also face the winners of the 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina (played from 8 to 30 July in Colombia), in the first UEFA-CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima, planned to be played in Europe, with the date (during an international window) and location of the event to be announced in due course.

Who are the 'home' team?

The nominal home team, for administrative purposes, will be whoever wins 'Semi-final 1' in Sheffield. That means that if hosts England finish second in Group A, but make the final, they will be officially the 'away' team at Wembley.

Who will wear what kit in the final?

Both finalists may wear their first-choice colours, but if there is a clash then the club designated as the away team must use an alternative kit.

