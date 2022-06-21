2022/23 Europa League group stage as it stands

Who will line up in this season's UEFA Europa League?

Twelve teams have secured a berth in the group stage, with the remaining 20 places to be decided in qualifying this summer.

*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

2022/23 Europa League: matches, draws, final

2022/23 group stage as it stands

ENG: Arsenal, Man. United

ESP: Real Betis, Real Sociedad﻿

ITA: Roma, Lazio

GER: Freiburg, Union Berlin

FRA: Nantes, Rennes

POR: Braga

NED: Feyenoord

12 automatic qualifiers

*10 Europa League play-off winners

**10 sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round

Europa League group stage draw

Do we know the draw seedings?

For the group stage draw, the teams are divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. So far we have:

100.000 Roma (ITA, UEFA Europa Conference League winners)

105.000 Man. United (ENG)

80.000 Arsenal (ENG)

53.000 Lazio (ITA)

46.000 Braga (POR)

40.000 Feyenoord (NED)

33.000 Rennes (FRA)

26.000 Real Sociedad (ESP)

21.000 Real Betis (ESP)

15.042 Union Berlin (GER)

15.042 Freiburg (GER)

12.016 Nantes (FRA)

Watch the Europa League top ten goals of the season

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Draw dates Group stage: 26 August

Knockout round play-offs: 7 November

Round of 16: 24 February

Quarter and semi-finals: 17 March *All draws start in principle at 13:00 CET

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 31 May 2023