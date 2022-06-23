UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022 Under-19 EURO finals: Who are the top scorers?

Thursday 23 June 2022

France forward Loum Tchaouna is the current top scorer with four goals in three games.

France's Loum Tchaouna struck twice in Les Petits Bleus victory over Italy to top the 2022 Under-19 EURO finals goalscoring charts on Friday.

Tchaouna has admitted a "small competition between the France strikers" but made clear they are "not really focused" on their individual performances.

Six players have recorded two goals at the finals in Slovakia so far: Ange-Yoan Bonny and Alan Virginius (France), Carney Chukwuemeka and Dane Scarlett (England), Oscar Gloukh (Israel) and Cristian Volpato (Italy)

2022 U19 EURO: What's happened so far?

2022 Under-19 EURO finals top scorers

4 Loum Tchaouna (France)
2 Ange-Yoan Bonny (France)
2 Carney Chukwuemeka (England)
2 Oscar Gloukh (Israel)
2 Dane Scarlett (England)
2 Alan Virginius (France)
2 Cristian Volpato (Italy)

Each team's 2022 Under-19 EURO finals top scorer

Highlights: Israel 4-2 Austria

Austria: Yusuf Demir, Adis Jasic﻿ (1)
England: Carney Chukwuemeka, Dane Scarlett (2)
France: Loum Tchaouna (4)
Israel: ﻿Oscar Gloukh (2)
Italy: Cristian Volpato (2)
Serbia: Marko Lazetić, Stefan Leković (1)
Slovakia: Adam Griger (1)
Romania: Luca Andronache, Andrei Coubis (1)

