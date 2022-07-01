2022 Under-19 EURO finals: Who was the top scorer?

France's Loum Tchaouna has topped the 2022 Under-19 EURO finals goalscoring charts. The forward struck four times in Les Bleuets' run to the semi-finals.

Team-mate Alan Virginius and final goalscorers Oscar Gloukh (Israel) and Carney Chukwuemeka (England) were one behind with three, while five players recorded two goals at the finals in Slovakia: Ange-Yoan Bonny (France), Dane Scarlett (England), Marko Lazetić (Serbia), Leopold Querfeld (Austria) and Cristian Volpato (Italy).

2022 Under-19 EURO finals top scorers 4 Loum Tchaouna (France)

3 Alan Virginius (France)

3 Oscar Gloukh (Israel)

3Carney Chukwuemeka (England)

2 Ange-Yoan Bonny (France)

2 Marko Lazetić (Serbia)

2 Leopold Querfeld (Austria)

2 Dane Scarlett (England)

2 Cristian Volpato (Italy)

Each team's 2022 Under-19 EURO finals top scorer

Austria: Leopold Querfeld﻿ (2)

England: Carney Chukwuemeka (3)

France: Loum Tchaouna (4)

Israel: ﻿Oscar Gloukh (3)

Italy: Cristian Volpato (2)

Serbia: Marko Lazetić (2)

Slovakia: Adam Griger (1)

Romania: Luca Andronache, Andrei Coubis (1)