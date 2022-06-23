2022 Under-19 EURO finals: Who are the top scorers?

France's attacking trident of Ange-Yoan Bonny, Alan Virginius and Loum Tchaouna, England's Carney Chukwuemeka and Dane Scarlett and Oscar Gloukh of Israel have scored two goals apiece so far at the 2022 Under-19 EURO finals in Slovakia.

Highlights: Slovakia 0-5 France

Speaking after scoring in Les Petits Bleus win against Romania, Tchaouna admitted a "small competition between the strikers" but made clear they are "not really focused" on their individual performances.

Having hit the post in England's opening match, Scarlett explained how he "got on the training ground and just worked hard" before hitting his two goals in the Young Lions' victory against Serbia on Wednesday.

2022 U19 EURO: What's happened so far?

2022 Under-19 EURO finals top scorers 2 Ange-Yoan Bonny (France)

2 Carney Chukwuemeka (England)

2 Oscar Gloukh (Israel)

2 Dane Scarlett (England)

2 Loum Tchaouna (France)

2 Alan Virginius (France)



Each team's 2022 Under-19 EURO finals top scorer

Highlights: Israel 4-2 Austria

Austria: Yusuf Demir, Adis Jasic﻿ (1)

England: Carney Chukwuemeka, Dane Scarlett (2)

France: Ange-Yoan Bonny, Loum Tchaouna, Alan Virginius (2)

Israel: ﻿Oscar Gloukh (2)

Italy: Tommaso Baldanzi, ﻿Cristian Volpato, Giuseppe Ambrosino (1)

Serbia: Marko Lazetić, Stefan Leković (1)

Slovakia: No goals scored

Romania: Luca Andronache, Andrei Coubis (1)