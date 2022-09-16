2022/23 Women's Under-17 EURO round 1 starts Thursday
Friday 16 September 2022
The two leagues for the first stage of the 2022/23 edition run between 22 September and 15 November.
Qualifying for the 2022/23 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship begins with round 1, running in two leagues between 22 September and 15 November.
League A will include 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2021/22 edition this spring. They compete in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 2, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Estonia will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
The teams in League B (including sides relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2) will compete for promotion to League A in six groups. The six group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section will be promoted. League A round 2 next spring (drawn on 7 December) will decide the seven teams joining Estonia in the 2023 finals running from 14 to 26 May.
Round 1 groups
LEAGUE A
Group A1 (19–25 October): Norway, Hungary*, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A2 (22–28 September): Spain*, Greece, Poland, Belgium
Group A3 (21–27 October): Finland, Austria, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland*
Group A4 (4–10 October): France, Iceland, Italy*, Switzerland
Group A5 (19–25 October): Germany (holders), Serbia, Slovenia*, Türkiye
Group A6 (7–13 October): Denmark, England, Ukraine, Estonia* (finals hosts)
Group A7 (19–25 October): Netherlands, Portugal*, Sweden, Scotland
LEAGUE B
Group B1 (4–10 October): Belarus, Georgia, Luxembourg*, Armenia
Group B2 (18–24 October): Kosovo, Albania*, North Macedonia, Moldova
Group B3 (9–15 November):Croatia, Bulgaria*, Faroe Islands
Group B4 (23–29 October): Slovakia, Latvia*, Azerbaijan
Group B5 (27 October–2 November): Montenegro, Israel*, Wales
Group B6 (5–11 October): Romania*, Lithuania, Kazakhstan
*Group hosts
- Germany won their record eighth title in Bosnia and Herzegovina in May. The other past winners are 2021/22 runners-up Spain (four titles) and 2012/13 champions Poland.
- Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland and Türkiye were promoted from League B in 2021/22 round 2
- Belarus, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania and Slovakia were relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2