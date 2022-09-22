2022/23 Women's Under-17 EURO round 1 guide

Qualifying for the 2022/23 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship has begu nwith round 1, running in two leagues until 15 November.

League A includes 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B after ﻿round 2 of the 2021/22 edition this spring. They compete in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 2, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Estonia take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.



The teams in League B (including sides relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2) compete for promotion to League A in six groups. The six group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section will be promoted. League A round 2 next spring (drawn on 7 December) will decide the seven teams joining Estonia in the 2023 finals running from 14 to 26 May.

Matches

LEAGUE A

Group A1 (19–25 October): Norway, Hungary*, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A2 (22–28 September): Spain*, Greece, Poland, Belgium

Group A3 (21–27 October): Finland, Austria, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland*

Group A4 (4–10 October): France, Iceland, Italy*, Switzerland

Group A5 (19–25 October): Germany (holders), Serbia, Slovenia*, Türkiye

Group A6 (7–13 October): Denmark, England, Ukraine, Estonia* (finals hosts)

Group A7 (19–25 October): Netherlands, Portugal*, Sweden, Scotland

LEAGUE B

Group B1 (4–10 October): Belarus, Georgia, Luxembourg*, Armenia

Group B2 (18–24 October): Kosovo, Albania*, North Macedonia, Moldova

Group B3 (9–15 November):Croatia, Bulgaria*, Faroe Islands

Group B4 (23–29 October): Slovakia, Latvia*, Azerbaijan

Group B5 (27 October–2 November): Montenegro, Israel*, Wales

Group B6 (5–11 October): Romania*, Lithuania, Kazakhstan

*Group hosts