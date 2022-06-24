Guess your way to glory with the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Predictor games

Guess the final group standings, scores and key match events with Predictor and Bracket, presented by Euronics.

The two games will give fans an extra stake in UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Predictor will give fans something extra to spice up every game. Earn points by guessing the right scorelines, first goalscorers and first teams to score. You can also set up private leagues to take on your friends and spread the excitement around this summer's celebration of European women's football.

The top Predictor at the finals will win a great prize, courtesy of Euronics: a Yoga 6 PC plus an X306F Tablet, a D27-30 monitor and a set of Lenovo Yoga Advanced Noise Cancelling headset.

All participants who make a prediction before the end of the tournament are entered into a prize draw, to win one of four pairs of match tickets for a UEFA Women's Champions League game of their choice, or one of four shirts from the participating team of their choice.

The official Bracket game is inviting fans to guess where each team in each of the four Women's EURO 2022 groups will finish. From then on, you plot the course all the way to the final, and can also download predictions as a shareable image to challenge friends.

All contenders will be entered into a prize draw, with the chance to win one of the following:

A Chromebook Duet 5 PC

An X306F Tablet

A D22-20 monitor

One of four shirts from the team taking part in the competition of the player's choice

One of four pairs of tickets to a 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League match of the player's choice

