Women's Champions League round 1 draw: See the ties

The UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 draw has set up the first ties of the 2022/23 season, with confirmed matches including Glasgow City against Roma and Fortuna Hjørring vs Eintracht Frankfurt, with a potential group final involving a rematch between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in October. Qualifying will be split into two sections: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments: semi-finals (18 August) and finals/third-place play-offs (21 August).

The winners of each final (11 in the champions path, four in the league path) will progress to round 2, where 24 teams will compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage alongside holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg.

Women's Champions League round 1 draw The hosts of the knockout mini-tournaments will be confirmed from among the clubs in each group. Champions path: Group 1

Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) vs Shelbourne (IRL)

Valur (ISL) vs Hayasa (ARM) Group 2

PAOK (GRE) vs Swansea City (WAL)

Ferencváros (HUN) vs Rangers (SCO) Group 3

BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) vs Split (CRO)

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (UKR) vs Lanchkhuti (GEO) Group 4

Zürich (SUI) vs KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

Apollon LFC (CYP) vs SFK Rīga (LVA) Group 5

Anderlecht (BEL) vs UKS SMS Łódź (POL)

Gintra (LTU) vs KuPS Kuopio (FIN) Group 6

Juventus (ITA) vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX)

Flora Tallinn (EST) vs Qiryat Gat (ISR) Group 7

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) vs Glentoran (NIR)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) vs Birkirkara (MLT) Group 8

Twente (NED) vs Agarista CSF Anenii Noi 2020 (MDA)

SL Benfica (POR) vs Hajvalia (KOS) Group 9

Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) vs Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (BUL)

St. Pölten (AUT) vs Ljuboten (MKD) Group 10

Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) vs Spartak Myjava (SVK)

Bye to final: Vllaznia (ALB) Group 11

Brann (NOR) vs ALG Spor (TUR)

Bye to final: Spartak Subotica (SRB) League path: Group 1

Paris FC (FRA) vs Servette FCCF (SUI)

Glasgow City (SCO) vs Roma (ITA) Group 2

FC Minsk (BLR) vs Slovácko (CZE)

Breidablik (ISL) vs Rosenborg (NOR) Group 3

Ajax (NED) vs Kristianstad (SWE)

Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) Group 4

Real Madrid (ESP) vs Sturm Graz (AUT)

Manchester City (ENG) vs Tomiris-Turan (KAZ)

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 20th time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo will set a new outright record of 20 straight appearances as Brøndby have missed out for the first time since they made their debut in the third edition of the UEFA Women's Cup in 2003/04.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of FFC Frankfurt. Fortuna Hjørring were runners-up in 2002/03.

• Juventus and Real Madrid reached last season's quarter-finals. Also hoping for a group stage return are Benfica, Breidablik and Servette.

• Madrid beat Manchester City in round 2 last year to reach the group stage; similarly Servette defeated Glasgow City.

• Debuts: Brann, KuPS, Ljuboten, Lokomotiv Stara Zagora, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Roma, Spartak Myjava, Tomiris-Turan, UKS SMS Łódź.

• Paris FC previously entered as Juvisy, reaching the 2012/13 semi-finals. Manchester City have twice made the last four.

Season calendar

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 18 August

Finals/third-place play-offs: 21 August

Round 2 draw

13:00 CET, 1 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 20/21 September

Second leg: 28/29 September

Group stage draw

13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc

Who enters in round 1?

Champions path draw

The 42 teams entering at this stage are the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below (with Russia excluded).

They were drawn into 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: nine of four clubs and two with three teams.

The winners of the finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

League path draw

Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They were drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

How the draw worked

Clubs were seeded for round 1 in accordance with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.

In the champions path, the teams were divided into two pots: Pot 1 (seeded, 22 teams) and Pot 2 (unseeded, 20 teams).

Teams were drawn into two semi-final ties within each four-team group, with the teams in Pot 1 designated as the 'home' teams of semi-finals 1 and 2 respectively (regardless of the host club). In each final and third-place match, the team with the highest coefficient in each case is designated as the 'home' team.

For the two champions path groups with three teams, the side with the highest coefficient is seeded directly to the final; the remaining two teams play a single-leg tie.

In the league path, the 16 teams were split into two pots of eight teams (Pot 1, seeded and Pot 2, unseeded).

Sides were drawn into two semi-final ties within each four-team group, with the teams in Pot 1 designated as the home teams of semi-finals 1 and 2 respectively.

Based on UEFA Executive Committee decisions valid at the time of the draw, clubs from the following pairs of associations could not be drawn into the same group: Kosovo/Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo/Serbia, and Ukraine/Belarus.

Seeding pots

Champions path

Pot 1 (seeded)

1 Juventus (ITA) 30.900

2 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 30.600

3 St. Pölten (AUT) 25.700

4 Zürich (SUI) 22.500

5 Gintra (LTU) 18.600

6 Spartak Subotica (SRB) 16.800

7 Vllaznia (ALB) 14.400

8 Twente (NED) 13.900

9 SL Benfica (POR) 13.600

10 Apollon LFC (CYP) 13.000

11 Anderlecht (BEL) 12.400

12 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 11.400

13 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 10.800

14 Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (UKR) 10.200

15 Valur (ISL) 8.350

16 Ferencváros (HUN) 8.300

17 PAOK (GRE) 7.600

18 Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 7.400

19 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 6.000

20 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 5.400

21 Flora Tallinn (EST) 4.600

22 Brann (NOR) 4.500

Pot 2 (unseeded)

23 Rangers (SCO) 4.400

24 Lanchkhuti (GEO) 3.800

25 Split (CRO) 3.700

26 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 3.600

27 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 3.600

28 Shelbourne (IRL) 3.500

29 Birkirkara (MLT) 3.000

30 Swansea City (WAL) 2.900

31 Qiryat Gat (ISR) 2.800

32 ALG Spor (TUR) 2.600

33 SFK Rīga (LVA) 2.400

34 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi 2020 (MDA) 2.400

35 Glentoran (NIR) 2.200

36 UKS SMS Łódź (POL) 2.200

37 KuPS Kuopio (FIN) 1.900

38 Hayasa (ARM) 1.400

39 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (BUL) 1.200

40 Hajvalia (KOS) 1.100

41 Spartak Myjava (SVK) 1.100

42 Ljuboten (MKD) 0.400

League path

Pot 1 (seeded)

1 Manchester City (ENG) 63.200

2 Glasgow City (SCO) 33.400

3 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 28.550

4 Real Madrid (ESP) 26.233

5 FC Minsk (BLR) 23.400

6 Ajax (NED) 20.900

7 Breidablik (ISL) 17.850

8 Paris FC (FRA) 17.666

Pot 2 (unseeded)

9 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 15.133

10 Servette FCCF (SUI) 10.500

11 Kristianstad (SWE) 8.833

12 Slovácko (CZE) 7.766

13 Sturm Graz (AUT) 6.700

14 Rosenborg (NOR) 6.500

15 Roma (ITA) 5.900

16 Tomiris-Turan (KAZ) 4.600