Who reached the Nations League finals? Who was promoted? Who was relegated?

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League began with four rounds of games in June and concluded with two more in September. We sum up the relegation and promotion issues.

2022/23 UEFA Nations League so far Qualified for finals: Croatia, Spain, Italy, Netherlands

˄ Promoted to League A: Scotland, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia

˅ Relegated to League B: Austria, Czechia, England, Wales

˄ Promoted to League B: Türkiye, Greece, Kazakhstan, Georgia

˅ Relegated to League C: Armenia, Russia, Romania, Sweden

˄ Promoted to League C: Latvia, Estonia

Relegation play-outs: Lithuania, Cyprus, Belarus, Gibraltar

Group A1

Highlights: Denmark 2-0 France

Final standings: Croatia ﻿(13 points), Denmark (12), France (5), Austria (4)

Croatia are through to the finals as group winners.

Austria are relegated to League B.

Group A2

Highlights: Portugal 0-1 Spain

Final standings: Spain (11 points), Portugal (10), Switzerland (9), Czechia (4)

Spain are through to the finals as group winners.

Czechia are relegated to League B.

Group A3

Highlights: Germany 0-1 Hungary

Final standings: Italy (11 points), Hungary (10), Germany (7), England (3)

Italy are through to the finals as group winners.

England are relegated to League B.

Group A4

Highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Belgium

Final standings: Netherlands (16 points), Belgium (10), Poland (7), Wales (1)

Netherlands are through to the finals as group winners.

Wales are relegated to League B.

Group B1

Highlights: Ukraine 0-0 Scotland

Final standings: Scotland (13), Ukraine (11), Republic of Ireland (7), Armenia (3)

Scotland are promoted to League A as group winners.

Armenia are relegated to League C.

Group B2

Highlights: Israel 2-1 Albania

Final standings: Israel (8 points), Iceland (4), Albania (2), Russia (0)

Israel are promoted to League A as group winners.

Russia are relegated to League C.

Group B3

Highlights: Romania 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Final standings: Bosnia and Herzegovina (11 points), ﻿Finland (8), Montenegro (7), Romania (7)

Bosnia and Herzegovina are promoted to League A as group winners.

Romania are relegated to League C.

Group B4

Highlights: Norway 0-2 Serbia

Final standings: Serbia (13 points), Norway (10), Slovenia (6), Sweden (4)

Serbia are promoted to League A as group winners.

Sweden are relegated to League C.

Group C1

Highlights: Faroe Islands 2-1 Türkiye

Final standings: Türkiye (13 points), Luxembourg (11), Faroe Islands (8), Lithuania (1)

Türkiye are promoted to League B as group winners.

Lithuania will enter the relegation play-outs.

Group C2

Highlights: Kosovo 5-1 Cyprus

Final standings: Greece (15 points), Kosovo (9), Northern Ireland (5, goal difference -3), Cyprus (5, goal difference -8)

Greece are promoted to League B as group winners.

Cyprus will enter the relegation play-outs.

Group C3

Highlights: Azerbaijan 3-0 Kazakhstan

Final standings: Kazakhstan (13 points), Azerbaijan (10), Slovakia (7), Belarus (3)

Kazakhstan are promoted to League B as group winners.

Belarus will enter the relegation play-outs.

Group C4

Highlights: Georgia 2-0 North Macedonia

Final standings: Georgia (16 points), Bulgaria (9), North Macedonia (7), ﻿Gibraltar (1)

Georgia are promoted to League B as group winners.

Gibraltar will enter the relegation play-outs.

Group D1

Highlights: Andorra 1-1 Latvia

Final standings: Latvia (13 points), Moldova (13), Andorra (8), Liechtenstein (0)

Latvia are promoted to League C thanks to a superior head-to-head record against Moldova.

Group D2

Highlights: Estonia 2-1 Malta

Final standings: Estonia (12 points), Malta (6), San Marino (0)

Estonia are promoted to League C as group winners.