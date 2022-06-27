Permutations: Who needs what to reach the UEFA Nations League finals?

The UEFA Nations League has gone into its summer break after four rounds of games in June, with two more matchdays to come in September. We check out the standings, explore the relegation and promotion issues and look at who needs what to get to next summer's finals.

2022/23 UEFA Nations League so far Qualified for finals: none

Promoted: Greece (Group C2)

Relegated: none

Group A1

Watch Luka Modrić's penalty against France

22 September: Croatia (7pts) vs Denmark (9), France (2) vs Austria (4)

25 September: Denmark vs France, Austria vs Croatia

Denmark will qualify for the finals if win. Denmark cannot be relegated.

Croatia will be out of finals contention of they lose. They will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat or if France do not win.

Austria will remain in finals contention if they win and Denmark lose. Austria will be safe from relegation if they win.

France will be relegated if they lose. France cannot reach the finals.

Group A2

Watch Haris Seferović score fastest-ever Nations League goal

24 September: Spain (8) vs Switzerland (3), Czech Republic (4) vs Portugal (7)

27 September: Portugal vs Spain, Switzerland vs Czech Republic

Spain will qualify for the finals if they win and Portugal lose. Spain cannot be relegated.

Portugal will be out of finals contention if they lose and Spain win. They will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat or if Switzerland lose.

Czech Republic will remain in finals contention if they win and Spain do not. They will be safe from relegation if they win and Switzerland lose.

Switzerland will be relegated to League B if they lose to Spain and the Czech Republic beat Portugal. Switzerland will remain in finals contention if they win and Portugal do not beat the Czech Republic.

Group A3

Highlights: England 0-4 Hungary

23 September: Italy (5) vs England (2), Germany (6) vs Hungary (7)

26 September: England vs Germany, Hungary vs Italy

Hungary will qualify for the finals if they beat Germany and Italy do not beat England. Hungary will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat, or if England fail to win.

Germany will remain in finals contention if they avoid defeat by Hungary. Germany will be safe from relegation if they win, if both games are drawn, or if England lose.

Italy will remain in finals contention if they beat England, or if the other game is drawn. Italy will be safe from relegation if they win.

England will be relegated if they lose to Italy. England cannot reach the finals.

Group A4

Highlights: Netherlands 3-2 Wales

22 September: Poland (4) vs Netherlands (10), Belgium (7) vs Wales (1)

25 September: Netherlands vs Belgium, Wales vs Poland

Netherlands will qualify for the finals if they beat Poland and Belgium do not win, or if Netherlands draw and Belgium lose. Netherlands cannot be relegated.

Belgium will remain in finals contention if they beat Wales, if they draw and Netherlands do not win, or regardless if Netherlands lose. Belgium cannot be relegated [at worst will be in 3-way tie for 2ne-4th, when Poland would be 4th].

Poland will be safe from relegation if they win, or if Poland draw and Wales lose. Poland cannot reach the finals (at best will be in 3-way tie for 1st which Belgium would win].

Wales will be relegated if they lose to Belgium and Poland avoid defeat, or if Wales draw and Poland win. Wales cannot reach the finals.

Group B1

Highlights: Armenia 1-4 Scotland

21 September: Scotland (6) vs Ukraine (7)

24 September: Scotland vs Republic of Ireland (4), Armenia (3) vs Ukraine

27 September: Ukraine vs Scotland, Republic of Ireland vs Armenia

Nothing can be settled until Scotland host Ukraine (other than the winners will be safe from relegation, and a Ukraine win would rule Ireland and Armenia out of promotion and a Scotland win would rule Armenia out of promotion).

Ukraine will be safe from relegation if they win.

Scotland would be safe from relegation if they win.

Ireland would be unable to be promoted if Ukraine win.

Armenia would be unable to be promoted if Ukraine or Scotland win.

Group B2

Highlights: Iceland 2-2 Israel

24 September: Israel (5) vs Albania (1)

27 September: Albania vs Iceland (3)

Israel will be promoted to League A if they win.

Iceland will remain in promotion contention if Israel do not win, though Iceland would then need to beat Albania.

Albania must win to remain in promotion contention.

Russia have been relegated.

Group B3

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 Finland

23 September: Finland (4) vs Romania (3), Bosnia and Herzegovina (8) vs Montenegro (7)

26 September: Montenegro vs Finland, Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be promoted to League A if they win. Bosnia and Herzegovina cannot be relegated.

Montenegro will stay in promotion contention if they avoid defeat. Montenegro will be safe from relegation if they win, or if they draw and Romania do not win.

Finland will stay in promotion contention if they win and Bosnia and Herzegovina do not win. Finland will be safe from relegation if they win.

Romania will be relegated if they lose to Finland. Romania will stay in promotion contention if they win and the other game is drawn.

Group B4

Top Scorer: Watch Haaland's Nations League goals

24 September: Slovenia (2) vs Norway (10), Serbia (7) vs Sweden (3)

27 September: Norway vs Serbia, Sweden vs Slovenia

Norway will be promoted to League A if they win and Serbia do not beat Sweden, or if Norway draw and Serbia lose. Norway cannot be relegated.

Serbia will definitely remain in contention for promotion if they win. Serbia cannot be relegated.

Sweden will be safe from relegation if they win and Slovenia lose against Norway. Sweden cannot be promoted.

Slovenia will be relegated to League C if they lose and Sweden win. Slovenia cannot be promoted.

Group C1

Highlights: Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania

22 September: Türkiye (12) vs Luxembourg (7), Lithuania (0) vs Faroe Islands (4)

25 September: Faroe Islands vs Türkiye, Luxembourg vs Lithuania

Türkiye will be promoted to League B if they avoid defeat. Türkiye cannot be relegated.

Luxembourg will stay in promotion contention if they win. Luxembourg cannot be relegated.

Faroe Islands will be safe from entering the relegation play-outs if they avoid defeat. Faroe Islands cannot be promoted.

Lithuania must win to avoid entering the relegation play-outs. Lithuania cannot be promoted.

Group C2

Highlights: Greece 3-0 Cyprus

24 September: Cyprus (2) vs Greece (12, promoted), Northern Ireland (2) vs Kosovo (6)

27 September: Greece (promoted) vs Northern Ireland, Kosovo vs Cyprus

Greece are promoted to League B as group winners.

Kosovo will be safe from entering the relegation play-outs if they win, or if Cyprus lose, or if both games are drawn.

Cyprus and Northern Ireland cannot be confirmed in the relegation play-outs, or safe from relegation, on Matchday 5.

Group C3

Highlights: Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan

22 September: Kazakhstan (10) vs Belarus (2), Slovakia (6) vs Azerbaijan (4)

25 September: Slovakia vs Belarus, Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will be promoted to League B if they win, if they draw and Slovakia do not win, or regardless if Slovakia and Azerbaijan draw. Kazakhstan cannot be relegated.

Slovakia will stay in contention for promotion if they win and Kazakhstan do not win. Slovakia will be safe from relegation if they win, if both games are drawn, or if Belarus lose.

Azerbaijan will stay in contention for promotion if they win and Kazakhstan lose. Azerbaijan will be safe from relegation if they win and Belarus do not, or if Azerbaijan draw and Belarus lose.

Belarus will enter the relegation play-outs if they lose and Azerbaijan avoid defeat, or if Belarus draw and Azerbaijan win. Belarus cannot be promoted.

Group C4

Highlights: Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia

23 September: Georgia (10) vs North Macedonia (7), Bulgaria (3) vs Gibraltar (1)

26 September: North Macedonia vs Bulgaria, Gibraltar vs Georgia

Georgia will be promoted to League B if they avoid defeat. Georgia cannot be relegated.

North Macedonia must win to stay in contention for promotion. North Macedonia cannot be relegated.

Bulgaria will be safe from entering the relegation play-outs if they beat Gibraltar. Bulgaria cannot be promoted.

Gibraltar will enter the relegation play-outs if they lost to Bulgaria. Gibraltar cannot be promoted.

Group D1

Highlights: Moldova 2-4 Latvia

22 September: Latvia (12) vs Moldova (7), Liechtenstein (0) vs Andorra (4)

25 September: Moldova vs Liechtenstein, Andorra vs Latvia

Latvia will be promoted to League C if they avoid defeat.

Moldova must win to stay in promotion contention.

Andorra cannot be promoted.

Liechtenstein cannot be promoted.

Group D2

Highlights: Malta 1-2 Estonia

23 September: Estonia (6) vs Malta (6)

26 September: San Marino (0) vs Estonia

Estonia will be promoted to League C if they avoid defeat.

Malta will be promoted to League C if they beat Estonia by a two-goal margin. If Malta win by a one-goal margin, they will need Estonia to lose to San Marino.

San Marino will finish third.