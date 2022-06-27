2022 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Top scorers

Sweden's Matilda Vinberg and Agnes Beever-Jones of England both scored twice on Matchday 1 of the 2022 UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship to set the early pace in the final tournament goalscoring chart.

Vinberg found the net twice in the first half as Sweden opened Group B with a 2-0 defeat of Germany. Her feat was matched by England's Beever-Jones, who made a major contribution to her side's 4-1 win against Norway in the late kick-off in the same section.

Final tournament top scorers 2 goals: Agnes Beever-Jones (England), Matilda Vinberg (Sweden) 1 goal: Jorja Fox, Grace Clinton (England), Inès Benyahia, Judith Coquet, Noémie Mouchon (France), Nicole Arcangeli (Italy), Cathinka Tandberg (Norway), Carmen Álvarez, Mirari Uria, Ornella Vignola (Spain)

Holders France had three different scorers in their 3-0 defeat of the tournament hosts in the opening match in Group A, though Noémie Mouchon would have joined Vinberg and Beever-Jones on two goals had she not had a penalty saved. Spain also shared the goals around as they saw off Italy 3-1.