Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Denmark

Tuesday 28 June 2022

UEFA.com's Denmark reporter Sture Sandø shines a light on Pernille Harder and recalls their run to the final in 2017.

Nadia Nadim will lead the line for Denmark
Nadia Nadim will lead the line for Denmark UEFA via Getty Images

Team profile

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)
Women's EURO 2017: Runners-up

Why can Denmark win Women's EURO 2022?

Denmark proved they can be a handful for Europe's strongest teams by going all the way to the final in 2017. Many of the players from that squad have gained more experience since and, as women's football has blossomed in Denmark in recent years, it has only whetted the team's appetite for more.

Who are Denmark playing and when?

08/07: Germany vs Denmark (21:00 CET, Brentford)
12/07: Denmark vs Finland (18:00 CET, Milton Keynes)
16/07: Denmark vs Spain (21:00 CET, Brentford)

Who is in Denmark's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Lene Christensen (Rosenborg), Laura Worsøe (Odense Q), Katrine Svane (AGF)
Defenders: Stine Ballisager (Vålerenga), Simone Boye (Arsenal), Luna Gevitz (Häcken), Sara Holmgaard (Turbine Potsdam), Rikke Sevecke (Everton), Sofie Svava (Real Madrid), Sara Thrige (AC Milan), Katrine Veje (Rosengård)
Midfielders: Karen Holmgaard (Turbine Potsdam), Kathrine Kühl (Nordsjælland), Sofie Jung Pedersen (Juventus), Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading)
Forwards: Sofie Bredgaard (Rosengård), Signe Bruun (Lyon), Mille Gejl (Häcken), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Stine Larsen (Häcken), Rikke Marie Madsen (Madrid CFF), Nadia Nadim (Racing Louisville), Janni Thomsen (Vålerenga)

Harder strikes for Denmark in 2017

Who is Denmark coach? 

Lars Søndergaard. With ample coaching experience in men's club football in both his native Denmark and Austria, he was named coach at the end of 2017, taking over from Nils Nielsen.

Who is Denmark captain?

Pernille Harder. The newly-crowned Women's Super League and Women's FA Cup winner with Chelsea will lead Denmark in England. The 29-year-old forward, who won the 2017/18 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award, is not only the biggest star in the team, she is also a great role model on and off the pitch.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

2017 highlights: Germany 1-2 Denmark

Watching Denmark turn around a turbulent start in 2017 to beat Germany 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Germany were the reigning champions and had won all six Women's EURO editions since 1995 until Denmark put an end to their historic streak.

Did you know? 

Harder missed her first competitive match for Denmark in seven years when they played Montenegro in October 2021.

