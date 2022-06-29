Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Norway

Team profile

Nickname: The Grasshoppers (however, they are better known by their motto 'sterkere sammen' – stronger together.)

Women's EURO best: Winners (1987, 1993)

Women's EURO 2017: Group Stage

Why can Norway win Women's EURO 2022?

Two words: Ada Hegerberg. The prolific striker, who recently scored in the UEFA Women's Champions League final as Lyon claimed the title, has returned to the national team after an absence of almost five years. Without her they reached the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup, but with her they could go all the way.

Who is in Norway's final squad?

Norway captain Maren Mjelde UEFA via Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Aurora Mikalsen (Brann), Guro Pettersen (Vålerenga), Sunniva Skoglund (Stabæk)

Defenders: Guro Bergsvand (Brann), Julie Blakstad (Rosenborg), Tuva Hansen (Brann), Anna Langås Jøsendal (Rosenborg), Maren Nævdal Mjelde (Chelsea), Synne Skinnes Hansen (Rosenborg), Anja Sønstevold (Inter), Maria Thorisdottir ﻿(Manchester United)

Midfielders: Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United), Amalie Vevle Eikeland (Reading), Lisa Fjeldstad Naalsund (Brann), Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Arsenal), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Karina Sævik (Avaldsnes), Ingrid Syrstad Engen (Barcelona), Elisabeth Terland (Brann)

Forwards: Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Paris Saint-Germain), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Sophie Roman Haug (Roma), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Who is Norway coach?

Martin Sjögren. Weathering a poor Women's EURO 2017 campaign, he has assembled a close-knit squad. They reached the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals, which has been followed by a flawless EURO qualifying performance.

Who is Norway captain?

Maren Mjelde. The defender and skipper may be small in stature, but she's a giant on and off the pitch, and a born leader. She suffered a serious knee injury 18 months ago but has fought her way back with the sole intention of leading Norway at Women's EURO 2022.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

2013 final highlights: Germany 1-0 Norway

The 2013 final between Norway and Germany. It ended in a 1-0 German win, but it was an incredible occasion at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden. A game full of skill, excitement and tension, and exactly what we want to see in this year's tournament.

