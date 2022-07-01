Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Northern Ireland

Team profile

Nickname: Green and White Army

Women's EURO best: First qualification

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Why can Northern Ireland win Women's EURO 2022?

This Northern Ireland side are highly motivated and like proving people wrong. Most people wrote them off and said they wouldn't qualify for the tournament and yet here they are. They play with heart and have an experienced manager who has taken their game to the next level.

Who is in Northern Ireland's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Häcken), Becky Flaherty (Brighouse Town), Shannon Turner (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville), Ashley Hutton (Linfield), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Laura Rafferty (Southampton), Demi Vance (Rangers)

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville), Rachel Furness (Liverpool)

Forwards: Simone Magill (free agent), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonvillle), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Lauren Wade (Glentoran), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers)

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels Getty Images

Who is Northern Ireland manager?

Kenny Shiels. Taking over in May 2019, Shiels brought with him 30 years of top-level men's trophy-coaching experience in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland. He has guided the team to their first EURO finals tournament.

Who is Northern Ireland captain?

Marissa Callaghan. The Cliftonville midfielder has had injury concerns and there were doubts as to whether she would recover in time for the finals. She missed the warm-up games, but happily will be on hand for the EURO having been a crucial element of the team in qualifying.

Northern Ireland's Simone Magill celebrates an Everton goal Getty Images

My favourite Women's EURO memory

This is Northern Ireland's first Women's EURO, but not mine; I went out to the Netherlands in 2017 to watch England take on Spain. There was a really special atmosphere around the women’s game and it was great to see Fran Kirby score after all the adversity she had overcome.

Did you know?

Forward Simone Magill is the first Northern Irish woman to play professionally. While the forward was in her late teens, her mum rang English side Everton to talk about Magill and did enough to earn her a trial at the club. She has now been on Merseyside for nine years.

