Israel 1-3 England (aet): Chukwuemeka and Ramsey the extra-time heroes as Young Lions fight back

Ian Foster's Young Lions fought back against a sparky Israel to claim their first Under-19 EURO trophy since 2017.

Israel 1-3 England: As it happened

Match in brief

Gloukh and Haim celebrate Israel's opening goal UEFA via Sportsfile

Ian Foster said before the game that his Young Lions wouldn't get "a minute's peace" and he was right as Ofir Haim's Israel stayed true to their identity. Two Tay Abed Kassis chances in the first 30 minutes, created by Israel's rapid counter-pressing, should have been England's warning as Haim's side looked the most likely to break the deadlock.

Propelled by their loud travelling contingent at the Trnava Stadium, Oscar Gloukh capped a blistering counterattack to fire past Matthew Cox and give them the lead five minutes before half-time. However, Israel's lead didn't last long as Callum Doyle's composed finish from Alfie Devine's deep corner restored parity inside 52 minutes.

Callum Doyle levelled in the 52nd minute AFP via Getty Images

The game opened up and an end-to-end contest ensued. Carney Chukwuemeka's fine strike crashed off the woodwork ten minutes from time, before Cox sprung into action to deny Idan Gorno's glanced effort.

An action-packed encounter continued into extra time. Israel made the first move, but Ronnie Edwards was on call to throw his body on the line and disperse a goalmouth scramble. The Young Lions reacted almost immediately as Chukwuemeka broke free once more, but this time fired over the crossbar.

However, he made amends by bundling in Harvey Vale's measured cross in the 108th-minute to give England the advantage. Israel gave their all as they sought an equaliser but their hopes were dashed in the dying stages as Liam Delap bustled into the box and drew a save from Tomer Zarfati, and Aaron Ramsay was there to turn in the rebound.

Carney Chukwuemeka jumps for joy after giving England the lead UEFA via Sportsfile

Key stats

England have now won the U19 EURO title two times.

England's record in the final is W2 L2. They first won in 2017.

Dane Scarlett scored a total of eight goals in qualifying (six) and the finals (two).

By reaching the final, this is Israel's best ever finish in the tournament. Their previous best was the group stage in 2014.

Gloukh and Chukwuemeka both scored three goals in the finals, just one fewer than tournament top scorer Loum Tchaouna.

Reaction

To follow.

Line-ups

Israel: Zarfati; ﻿Feingold (Ilay 90+2), Lemkin, Israelov, Revivo; Madmon, Kancepolsky (Nawi 67); Gloukh; Abed Kassus (Yifrah 86), Ibrahim (Gorno 67), Lugassy (Turgeman 86)

England: Cox; Oyegoke (Norton-Cuffy 73), Quansah, Edwards, Doyle; Chukwuemeka, Scott (Iroegbunam 73); Devine (Chambers 85), Bynoe-Gittens (Ramsay 57), Vale; Scarlett (Delap 106)