UEFA Women's EURO 2022: How to pronounce the player's names correctly

We have selected some of the trickiest names that do not quite sound the way they look in English. Be brave: read them aloud!

Laura Fire-zinger Getty Images

The German language 'sch' is usually a 'sh' sound for English speakers, while the German 'w' sounds like an English 'v'.

Laura Feiersinger – Fire-zinger

Isabella Kresche – Kresher

Marie Höbinger – Hoe-binger

Katharina Naschenweng – Nashen-veng

Katharina Schiechtl – Sheek-tel

Carina Wenninger – Venninger

Laura Wienroither – Veen-royter

The Dutch and Flemish 'ij' does a similar job to 'y' in English.

Julie Biesmans – Bees-muns

Tine De Caigny – De Can-yee

Féli Delacauw – Della-co

Laura Deloose – Dullows

Laura De Neve – De Nayver

Sari Kees – Kays

Diede Lemey – Le-may

Lisa Lichtfus – Likt-fooss

Marie Minnaert – Minnert

Davinia Philtjens – Filt-yens

Charlotte Tison – Tee-zon

Amber Tysiak – Tiz-yak

Jody Vangheluwe – Van-hay-loo

Justine Vanhaevermaet – Van-hayver-met

Davinia Vanmechelen – Van Mekkerlen

Sarah Wijnants – Whine-ants

Tessa Wullaert – Wool-ert

Sofie Bred-yord UEFA via Getty Images

Get used to the idea that a 'g' in Nordic languages is much softer than its English equivalent.

Sofie Bredgaard – Bred-yord

Signe Bruun – Broon

Mille Gejl – Gale

Karen and Sara Holmgaard – Home-yord

Kathrine Kühl – Kool

Rikke Sevecke – Sev-etsker

Sara Thrige – Treeyer

Sanne Troelsgaard – Trols-yord

Katrine Veje – Vye

Laura Worsøe – Vor-soo



Toyah Heer-ee-nen UEFA via Getty Images

Most English speakers will be familiar with the surnames, but these two may need a tiny bit of clarification.

Mary Earps – Urps

Beth Mead – Meed

With its doubled vowels and umlauts, Finnish can look very forbidding to English speakers, but the actual sounds are simple enough.

Olga Ahtinen – Arty-nen

Anna Auvinen – Ow-vee-nen

Nora Heroum – Her-oom

Tuija Hyyrynen – Toyah Heer-ee-nen

Juliette Kemppi – Kempy

Natalia Kuikka – Coy-ka

Emma Koivisto – Coy-visto

Ria Öling – Erling

Elli Pikkujämsä – Pickoo-yaimsah

Linda Sällström – Sail-strom

Katriina Talaslahti – Tallas-lar-tee﻿

Most British people learn French at school and will be used to the idea that a lot of hard-looking consonants are very soft in practice.

Charlotte Bilbault – Bilbo

Hawa Cissoko – Sisso-ko

Kadidiatou Diani – Kaddy-dyatoo Dya-nee

Sakina Karchaoui – Carsh-owee ('ow' as in 'cow')

Clara Matéo – Mat-ay-o

Griedge Mbock Bathy – Greej Mbock Batty

Ella Palis – Pal-eess

Ève Perisset – Ehv Perissay

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin – Pay-ro-Man-yon

Ouleymata Sarr – Oolay-matta

Marion Torrent – Toe-ren﻿t

Sara Dawson Getty Images

The umlauts can put the frighteners on English speakers, but aside from the letter 'w', the sounds in both languages are quite similar. The German pronunciation of the name 'Sarah' is not quite the same as its English counterpart.

Klara Bühl – Bool

Sara Däbritz – Zara Deh-brits

Sara Doorsoun – Zara Dawson

Laura Freigang – Fry-gang

Merle Frohms – Froems

Svenja Huth – Hoot

Sophia Kleinherne – Clyne-hair-nuh

Lena Lattwein – Lat-vine

Felicitas Rauch – Rowch

Lea Schüller – Shooler

Tabea Wassmuth – Vass-moot

Many Icelandic women's surnames end '-dóttir' (literally 'daughter') but the word is not pronounced quite the same as its English counterpart.

Dagný Brynjarsdóttir – Brin-yars-dot-eer

Gudrún Arnardóttir – Arnar-dot-eer

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir – Byerk

Áslaug Munda Gunnlaugsdóttir – Owslug

Telma Ívarsdóttir – Eevars-dot-eer

Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir – Roonars-dot-eer

Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir – Vil-yalms-dot-eer

Valentina Berga-maskee Getty Images

The Italian 'cc' is usually more like an English 'ch', whereas an Italian 'ch' is usually a harder 'k' sound.

Roberta Aprile – Ap-ree-lay

Chiara Beccari – Kee-ara Beck-ar-ee

Valentina Bergamaschi – Berga-maskee

Lisa Boattin – Bwa-teen

Barbara Bonansea – Bon-an-say-a

Valentina Cernoia – Chair-noy-a

Lucia di Guglielmo – Di Gool-yelmo

Maria Luisa Filangeri – Fee-lanj-airy

Valentina Giacinti – Ja-chinty

Cristiana Girelli – Jee-relly

Manuela Giugliano – Jool-yah-no

Laura Giuliani – Joo-lee-ah-nee

Martina Piemonte – Pyay-mont-ay

Martina Rosucci – Ros-oo-chee﻿

Some double-vowel diphthongs in Dutch do not sound like their English counterparts ('ee' for example is more like an English 'ay').

Lineth Beerensteyn – Bare-en-steen

Kerstin Casparij – Caspar-eye

Caitlin Dijkstra – Dyke-stra

Jackie Groenen – Khroonen

Romée Leuchter – Lerk-ter

Barbara Lorsheyd – Lors-hide

Vivianne Miedema – Mee-de-ma

Aniek Nouwen – An-eek Now-en

Marisa Olislagers – Olly-slah-gers

Esmee Prugts – Prookts

Jill Roord – Roared

Stefanie van der Gragt – Khracked

Sari van Veenendaal – Vaynen-dahl ﻿

Nadene Corl-dwell UEFA via Getty Images

Most of the names will be familiar to British and Irish readers.

Nadene Caldwell – Corl-dwell

Marissa Callaghan – Calla-han

The 'ø' is perhaps the hardest Norwegian sound for English speakers to decipher; it sounds a bit like an English 'er'.

Vilde Bøe Risa – Burr Reesa

Amalie Eikeland – Ay-kerland

Ingrid Syrstad Engen – Seer-stat

Sophie Haug – How (to rhyme with 'cow')

Ada Hegerberg – Ah-da (not Ay-da)

Celin Bizet Ildhusøy – Ill-doo-soy

Anna Jøsendal – Yersen-dal

Frida Maanum – Maw-num

Maren Mjelde – Mee-yelder

Karina Sævik – Say-vik

Sunniva Skoglund – Scow-glund

Anja Sønstevold – Sernstervold﻿

Telma En-car-na-sow Getty Images

Frustratingly for many English speakers, Portuguese sounds nothing like Spanish.

Telma Encarnação – En-car-na-sow (to rhyme with 'cow')

Andreia Jacinto – Ja-sin-too

Joana Marchão – Marsh-ow (to rhyme with 'cow')

Francisca Nazareth – Na-za-ray

The 'll' sound in Spanish is much softer than its English counterpart (though there are wide variations in pronunciations withing the Spanish-speaking world).

Teresa Abelleira – A-bay-air-a

Athenea del Castillo – At-ten-ya del Cas-tee-o

Lola Gallardo – Guy-ardo

Lucía and Sheila García – Gar-see-a

Irene Guerrero – Gway-rare-o

Patri Guijarro – Gwee-arrow

Leila Ouahabi – Wa-ha-bee

Sandra Paños – Pan-yoss

Claudia Pina – Pee-nah

Alexia Putellas – Poo-tay-ass



Olivia Skoog UEFA via Getty Images

The 'g' at the end of Swedish surnames tends to be pronounced more like an English 'y'.

Kosovare Asllani – Koso-var-ay Ass-larnee

Amanda Ilestedt – Ill-stet

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd – Kanna-rid

Zecira Musovic – Ze-kira Moo-sho-vitch

Olivia Schough – Skoog

Caroline Seger – Say-ger﻿

Worth noting that Switzerland has four different national languages (German, French, Italian and Romansch).

Eseosa Aigbogun – Ayg-bo-gun

Ramona Bachmann – Back-man

Luana Bühler – Bew-ler

Ana-Maria Crnogorčević – Cherno-gore-chay-vitch

Svenja Fölmli – Fuhlm-lee

Seraina Friedli – Freed-lee

Rahel Kiwic – Kee-vitz

Sandy Maendly – Mendly

Sandrine Mauron – Moe-ron

Géraldine Reuteler – Roy-teller

Coumba Sow – Soe

Julia Stierli – Shteer-lee

Meriame Terchoun – Tershoon

Gaëlle Thalmann – Tal-man

Lia Wälti – Vell-tee

Riola Xhemaili – Jem-eye-lee

