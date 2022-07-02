UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 final preview: Portugal vs Spain
Saturday 2 July 2022
Hosts Portugal take on holders Spain for the second final running on Sunday in Gondomar.
Three years on from Spain beating Portugal 4-0 at a sell-out Multiusos de Gondomar to win the first UEFA Women's Futsal EURO, they meet again for the title on Sunday at the same venue, again set to be full.
We preview the final, which will be preceded at 15:30 CET (14:30 local time) by the third-place play-off between Hungary and Ukraine.
The lowdown
Portugal and Spain were heavily tipped to win through to the final, and they did so on Friday in some style. Spain defeated Ukraine 9-0 with eight different scorers and then Portugal beat Hungary 6-0 in a game where they had 45 shots on target to their opponents' one.
The finalists are very familiar with each other. Of the teams that lined up in the 2019 final, Portugal could field eight players and Spain nine, including goalscorers Mayte, Ana Luján and Amelia Romero. Since then, these sides have met 11 times in friendlies, with Portugal winning five to Spain's three. The hosts therefore have strong hopes of emulating their men, who have won the last two Futsal EUROs (and the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup) defeated their once unbeatable neighbours on the way each time.
Views from the camps
Pisko, Portugal player: "I'm certain it will be a great game. We have faced them in the past and we have won and lost against them. We'll do our best and we’ll prepare the final in the best way possible. To be able to play in front of this amazing crowd could be an advantage for us and I just hope we can repay their support on Sunday."
Mayte, Spain player: "I'm sure it will be another epic match."
Key stats
- These teams have met 40 times, with Spain 19-12 up in terms of wins and leading 120-84 on goals.
- These teams last met in two February friendlies in Oliveira De Azeméis, Spain winning the first 5-2 with Maria Sanz twice on target; Portugal then secured a 1-0 victory a day later through Ana Pires.
- Spain beat Portugal 4-0 in the first final three years ago, also at Multiusos de Gondomar.
- Spain have won all nine games they have ever played in this competition; Portugal have eight wins, with the 2019 final the only loss.
- Portugal are hoping to be the first nation to be women's and men's Futsal EURO champions at the same time.
- Spain's Amelia Romeo has a record four final tournament goals in this competition (including 2019).
- Portugal duo Carla Vanessa and Sara Ferreira have ten career goals in this competition including qualifying, level with Vanessa Sotelo of Spain, who was 2019 Player of the Tournament but is unavailable this time due to injury.
- Spain's Irene Córdoba has seven goals in this season's competition including qualifying, level with Slovakia's Nikola Rybanská (and one ahead of Sara Ferreira).
- There were 14 different scorers of the 15 goals in Fridays semi-final (including one own goal). Only Spain's Luci scored twice.