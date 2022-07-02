UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 final preview: Portugal vs Spain

Three years on from Spain beating Portugal 4-0 at a sell-out Multiusos de Gondomar to win the first UEFA Women's Futsal EURO, they meet again for the title on Sunday at the same venue, again set to be full.

We preview the final, which will be preceded at 15:30 CET (14:30 local time) by the third-place play-off between Hungary and Ukraine.

The lowdown

2019 final highlights: Spain 4-0 Portugal

Portugal and Spain were heavily tipped to win through to the final, and they did so on Friday in some style. Spain defeated Ukraine 9-0 with eight different scorers and then Portugal beat Hungary 6-0 in a game where they had 45 shots on target to their opponents' one.

The finalists are very familiar with each other. Of the teams that lined up in the 2019 final, Portugal could field eight players and Spain nine, including goalscorers Mayte, Ana Luján and Amelia Romero. Since then, these sides have met 11 times in friendlies, with Portugal winning five to Spain's three. The hosts therefore have strong hopes of emulating their men, who have won the last two Futsal EUROs (and the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup) defeated their once unbeatable neighbours on the way each time.

Meet the teams

Views from the camps

Semi-final highlights: Portugal 6-0 Hungary

Pisko, Portugal player: "I'm certain it will be a great game. We have faced them in the past and we have won and lost against them. We'll do our best and we’ll prepare the final in the best way possible. To be able to play in front of this amazing crowd could be an advantage for us and I just hope we can repay their support on Sunday."

Mayte, Spain player: "I'm sure it will be another epic match."

Semi-final highlights: Ukraine 0-9 Spain

