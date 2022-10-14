Women's Futsal EURO 2023 main round starts Wednesday

The four UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 finalists will be decided by the main round from 19 to 23 October.

For 2022/23, the biennial competition has returned to its regular calendar after the postponement of the second edition from 2020/21 to 2021/22; the finals of that edition were held in July, with Spain again lifting the trophy ahead of Portugal, Ukraine and Hungary in Gondomar.

The top 11 ranked nations begin in the main round; the other five slots were decided in May's preliminary round, with Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Slovenia advancing. The four main round winners will progress to the 2023 finals next March.

All the matches

Group 1 (19–22 October): Spain (holders), Finland (hosts), Sweden, Belgium

Group 2 (19–22 October): Ukraine, Poland (hosts*), Croatia, Netherlands

Group 3 (20–23 October): Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Slovenia

Group 4** (19–22 October): Hungary, Czechia (hosts), Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

*Change of hosts

**Russia excluded