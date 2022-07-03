UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Portugal's Ana Azevedo named Women's Futsal EURO Player of the Tournament

Sunday 3 July 2022

Ana Azevedo has been named Player of the Tournament at UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 in Portugal.

Ana Azevedo with her award
Ana Azevedo with her award UEFA via Getty Images

Portugal captain Ana Azevedo has been named UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament.

The 35-year-old defender, who reached 100 caps on the eve of these finals, opened the scoring against Spain in the decider but was to suffer defeat on penalties despite her individual display.

UEFA technical observer Pierre Jacky explained: "She played a significant part for Portugal, can play in several positions, is physically very clever and the symbol of the team. A fighter, making good passes to help the team to progress in tight situations where she is under severe pressure. And she scored a great goal in the final!"

Ana Azevedo's Women's Futsal EURO 2022 stats

Matches: 2
Goals: 1
Assists: 1

Official Player of the Tournament winners

2022: Ana Azevedo (Portugal)
2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 3 July 2022

Selected for you

Highlights: Spain retain title on penalties
Live 03/07/2022

Highlights: Spain retain title on penalties

Spain recovered from two down against hosts Portugal and retained the title in a shoot-out.
2023 main round in October
Live 03/07/2022

2023 main round in October

The four groups from 18 to 23 October will decide the finalists next March.
Highlights: Ricardinho and Portugal rewrite record books
Live 06/02/2018

Highlights: Ricardinho and Portugal rewrite record books

Portugal beat Azerbaijan 8-1 in their quarter-final, becoming the first team to get five in a Futsal EURO first half while four Ricardinho goals made him the new all-time finals top scorer.