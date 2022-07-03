Portugal's Ana Azevedo named Women's Futsal EURO Player of the Tournament

Portugal captain Ana Azevedo has been named UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament.

The 35-year-old defender, who reached 100 caps on the eve of these finals, opened the scoring against Spain in the decider but was to suffer defeat on penalties despite her individual display.

UEFA technical observer Pierre Jacky explained: "She played a significant part for Portugal, can play in several positions, is physically very clever and the symbol of the team. A fighter, making good passes to help the team to progress in tight situations where she is under severe pressure. And she scored a great goal in the final!"

Ana Azevedo's Women's Futsal EURO 2022 stats Matches: 2

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Official Player of the Tournament winners

2022: Ana Azevedo (Portugal)

2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)