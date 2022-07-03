UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 at a glance: Spain do it again
Sunday 3 July 2022
Spain repeated their Women's Futsal EURO success in Gondomar, but only after Portugal pushed them all the way.
Spain have retained their monopoly on the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO trophy, but unlike in the inaugural 2019 edition, they were pushed all the way by Portugal.
Having won all eight matches they had ever played in this competition, including 4-0 in the first final against hosts Portugal, Spain returned to the scene of that triumph for the 2022 finals – and promptly strolled past eventual bronze-medallists Ukraine in the semis. However, they then trailed Portugal by two goals in the final and were also pegged back in the last minute of extra time before prevailing on penalties.
Finals results
Sunday 3 July
Final
Portugal 3-3aet, 1-4pens Spain
Third-place play-off
Hungary 1-2 Ukraine
Friday 1 July
Semi-finals
Ukraine 0-9 Spain
Portugal 6-0 Hungary
Player of the tournament
Ana Azevedo (Portugal)
Top scorers (finals)
3 Ale de Paz (Spain)
3 Pisko (Portugal)
2 Luci (Spain)
2 María Sanz (Spain)
Top scorers (season)
7 Irene Córdoba (Spain)
7 Pisko (Portugal)
7 Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia)
6 Ale de Paz (Spain)
6 Sara Ferreira (Portugal)
6 Klaudia Tyčiaková (Slovakia)
Roll of honour
Winners
2022 (Gondomar): Spain 3-3aet, 4-1pens Portugal
2019 (Gondomar): Spain 4-0 Portugal
Player of the tournament
2022: Ana Azevedo (Portugal)
2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)
Finals top scorers
2022: Ale de Paz (Spain), Pisko (Portugal) 3
2019: Amelia Romero (Spain) 3
Season top scorers
2022: Irene Córdoba (Spain), Pisko (Portugal), Nikola Rybanská (Slovakia) 7
2019: Vanessa Sotelo (Spain) 10
All-time top scorers (finals)
4 Amelia Romero (Spain)
3 Ale de Paz (Spain)
3 Fifó (Portugal)
3 Pisko (Portugal)
3 Luci (Spain)
All-time top scorers (including qualifying)
10 Carla Vanessa (Portugal)
10 Sara Ferreira (Portugal)
10 Vanessa Sotelo (Spain)